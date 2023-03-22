Glory Star Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, (“Glory Star” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GSMG), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Operating Highlights

Downloads of the CHEERS App [1] was approximately 377 million as of December 31, 2022 , compared to approximately 271 million as of December 31, 2021 .

was approximately 377 million as of , compared to approximately 271 million as of . Monthly active users (“MAUs”) [2] of the CHEERS App increased to approximately 51.5 million from 47.6 million for the full year of 2022.

of the CHEERS App increased to approximately 51.5 million from 47.6 million for the full year of 2022. Repurchase Rate (“RPR”) for CHEERS e-Mall was approximately 34.5%.

for CHEERS e-Mall was approximately 34.5%. Daily Time Spent (“DTS”) on CHEERS Video was approximately 56 minutes.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues reached $157.1 million for the full year of 2022.

reached for the full year of 2022. Net Income reached $26.4 million for the full year of 2022.

[1] Glory Star defines this metric as the total number of downloads of the CHEERS App (video+e-Mall) as of the end of the period. [2] Glory Star defines monthly active users, or MAUs, as a user who has logged in or accessed the Company’s online video content and/or the Company’s e-commerce platform using the CHEERS App, whether on a mobile phone or tablet. The Company calculates MAUs using internal company data based on the activity of the user account and as adjusted to remove “duplicate” accounts.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, commented, “2022 was a challenging year in light of significant COVID and macro headwinds, while our content production capacity and e-commerce logistics business were dampened throughout the year, we still manage to show great resilience in our business along with large increase in downloads of our CHEERS App from approximately 271 million to 377 million, in monthly active users of the CHEERS App to approximately 51.5 million from 47.6 million for the full year of 2022.”

“As an internet Company, we generate most revenue from online business and were able to quickly adapt and maintain our revenue at $157 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $153 million for 2021, mainly benefited from advertising business. The Company also posted net income of $26.4 million amid great uncertainties posed by the macro-environment for the past year. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the long-term growth of our business with an emphasis on opportunities to deploy solutions across multiple business strings at scale. We will further expand our mobile and online business by creating a CHEERS ecosystem to add further value as our business looks to rebound in the new year.”

Full Year 2022 Selected Financial Results

Revenues

Our revenues in the year of 2022 were $157 million compared to $153 million in the same period of 2021, which approximately maintained at the same level. Despite the uncertain external environment, the Company was able to enhance brand recognition and user traffic generation, leading to more exposure and high popularity of our apps, consequently, gaining a competitive edge during the fiscal year of 2022.

Our biggest source of revenue is Advertising revenue, $152 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is a 14.4% increase as compared with that of the year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses consists of cost of revenues, selling and marketing, general and administrative and research and development expense.

– Cost of revenues increased to $40.6 million, for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $34.9 million for year ended December 31, 2021, mainly attributed by the production cost, as a result of our continued investment in quality content. That helps to gain and secure our competitive edge in the industry.

– Sales and marketing expenses increased by $5 million, to $82.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $77.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, mainly due to an increase in marketing and advertising fees to enhance the Company’s brand recognition and user traffic generation.

– General and administrative expenses increased by $2.6 million, or 76.8%, to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 from $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 mainly attributed by recording more allowance for credit loss for the year ended December 31, 2022.

– Research and development expenses for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 were $0.9 million and $1.3 million, respectively. Such increase was primarily due to the continued investment in the IT infrastructure, user-friendliness upgrades, and continual implementation on content driven strategies.

Net income

As a result of the foregoing, we had a net income of $26.4 million (including the revaluation gain of warrant liability related to private warrants) in 2022, as compared to a net income of $35.4 million (including the revaluation gain of warrant liability related to private warrants) in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million, compared to US$77.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Glory Star

Since its establishment in 2016, Glory Star has been focused on developing an ecosystem for its users that incorporates quality content, e-commerce, social networking, and gaming. The Company continues to integrate its cutting edge blockchain technologies, massive user base from its CHEERS ecosystem, quality content offerings, and its well-established e-commerce platform, and through the right application of 5G, AR, VR and NFT technologies to develop a metaverse boasting a wide range of “online + offline” and “virtual + reality” scenarios. Glory Star’s CHEERS Video and e-Mall platforms provide a solid foundation for it to rapidly develop different entertainment and shopping applications for the metaverse. Glory Star also provides a suite of tools for its users to facilitate the development of new content by creators. The Company is remaining at the forefront of disrupting the way new media and e-commerce is operated. For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,302 $ 70,482 Short-term investments – – Accounts receivable, net 63,135 98,034 Prepayment and other current assets 13,103 15,329 Total current assets 153,540 183,845 Property, plant and equipment, net 242 160 Intangible assets, net 16,718 20,297 Deferred tax assets 56 103 Unamortized produced content, net 1,874 807 Right-of-use assets 1,298 750 Prepayment and other non-current assets, net 21,445 1 Total non-current assets 41,633 22,118 TOTAL ASSETS $ 195,173 $ 205,963 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans $ 4,998 $ 4,421 Accounts payable 12,878 6,405 Advances from customers 536 147 Accrued liabilities and other payables 2,251 2,632 Other taxes payable 13,104 19,090 Lease liabilities current 291 208 Due to related parties 500 – Convertible promissory note – related party – – Total current liabilities 34,558 32,903 Long-term bank loan – Lease liabilities non-current 1,127 471 Warrant liability 24 86 Total non-current liabilities 1,151 557 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 35,709 $ 33,460 Equity Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000

authorized; none issued and outstanding) $ – $ – Ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000

shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December

31,2022; 68,122,402 and 68,124,402 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) $ 7 $ 7 Additional paid-in capital 25,629 27,009 Statutory reserve 1,224 1,411 Retained earnings 123,982 150,685 Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) 8,069 (6,684) TOTAL GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 158,911 172,428 Non-controlling interest 553 75 TOTAL EQUITY 159,464 172,503 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 195,173 $ 205,963

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2022 (Restated) Revenues $ 123,763 $ 153,012 $ 157,079 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (38,481) (34,944) (40,580) Selling and marketing (43,827) (77,520) (82,534) General and administrative (10,095) (3,341) (5,908) Research and development (691) (920) (1,331) Total operating expenses (93,094) (116,725) (130,353) Income from operations 30,669 36,287 26,726 Other (expenses) income: Interest expense, net (282) (513) (93) Change in fair value of warrant liability 19,714 809 (62) Other income(expense), net 531 (255) 282 Total other (expenses) income 19,963 41 127 Income before income tax 50,632 36,328 26,853 Income tax expense (1,673) (976) (413) Net income 48,959 35,352 26,440 Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (31) 65 (450) Net income attributable to Glory Star New Media

Group Holdings

Limited’s shareholders $ 48,990 $ 35,287 $ 26,890 Other comprehensive (loss) income Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain 6,495 2,945 (13,357) Comprehensive income 55,454 38,297 13,083 Less: comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (4) 119 (478) Comprehensive income attributable to Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s shareholders $ 55,458 $ 38,178 $ 13,561 Earnings per ordinary share Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.54 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares used in calculating

earnings per ordinary share Basic 53,844,237 65,381,186 68,123,870 Earnings per ordinary share Dilutive $ 0.83 $ 0.54 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares used in calculating

earnings per ordinary share Dilutive 59,126,237 65,381,186 68,123,870