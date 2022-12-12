GMAC’s Executive Assessment Now Accepted by the Chinese University of Hong Kong Business School

Acceptance aims to help recruit talent in the region and beyon



RESTON, Va. and HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School announced today the acceptance of the Executive Assessment in their admission process for the school’s part-time MBA program, effective immediately. The Executive Assessment (EA), offered and administered by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global association representing leading business schools, is an admissions exam specifically designed to help schools better evaluate experienced candidates. CUHK Business School is the first institution in the Greater China region to have a part-time MBA program accepting the EA, joining more than a hundred other leading business schools worldwide that utilize the assessment in their holistic admissions process.



GMAC Executive Assessment designed for experienced professionals.

“As professional MBA programs in Asia continue to develop excellent programs and rise in the rankings, incorporating the Executive Assessment in the admissions process will undoubtedly help business schools like CUHK grow in attracting high-quality, experienced professionals in the region and beyond,” said Ashish Bhardwaj, senior vice president and head of market development at GMAC.

According to GMAC’s latest annual survey on business school application trends, nearly 60 percent of responding programs in Greater China reported increases in total applications, which marked growth for the second consecutive year. As the number of applications grows, the need to increase selectivity also rises, prompting the wider use of assessment solutions like the EA that provide transparency, efficiency, and fairness in the admission process.

“We decided to accept Executive Assessment scores because we recognize the high quality of GMAC assessments and their value to graduate management education,” said Wan Wongsunwai, associate dean of MBA programmes at CUHK Business School. “We are looking for top-notch, part-time program candidates who are experienced professionals and can meet our academic rigor, and therefore allow us to maintain the high international standards of our school.”

The EA is a 40-question test comprised of three 30-minute sections and requires moderate preparation. It was designed with experienced applicants who have busy schedules in mind. The assessment is globally available year-round at over 600 testing centers as well as being offered online.

“The Executive Assessment helps schools assess candidate readiness for their programs. It also allows candidates to demonstrate their commitment to a graduate business degree,” said Elaine Albers, senior director of product management at GMAC. “CUHK Business School and hundreds of other programs can be assured that the assessment serves as an objective tool in their admissions process.”

About CUHK Business School

CUHK Business School comprises two schools – Accountancy, and Hotel and Tourism Management – and four departments: Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics, Finance, Management, and Marketing. Established in Hong Kong in 1963, it was the first business school to offer BBA, MBA, and Executive MBA programs in Asia. Today, CUHK Business School offers 10 undergraduate programs and 20 graduate programs, including MBA, EMBA, MAcc, MSc, MPhil, DBA, and PhD. The school currently has more than 4,600 undergraduate and postgraduate students from more than 20 countries and regions.

In the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2022, CUHK’s EMBA was ranked 24th in the world. In Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2022, CUHK’s MBA was ranked 50th. CUHK Business School has the largest number of business alumni (more than 40,000) among universities and business schools in Hong Kong, many of whom are business leaders.

www.bschool.cuhk.edu.hk

About GMAC

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a mission-driven association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. GMAC provides world-class research, industry conferences, recruiting tools, and assessments for the graduate management education industry as well as resources, events, and services that help guide candidates through their higher education journey. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment.

More than 12 million prospective students a year trust GMAC’s websites, including mba.com, to learn about MBA and business master’s programs, connect with schools around the world, prepare and register for exams and get advice on successfully applying to MBA and business master’s programs. BusinessBecause and The MBA Tour are subsidiaries of GMAC, a global organization with offices in China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com