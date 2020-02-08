Go assures public of continued nCoV monitoring

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go guaranteed on Friday that, as chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he would contintue to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation in the country and its threat to the health and lives of Filipinos.

In an interview with reporters after the change of command ceremony for the presidential yacht BRP Ang Pangulo (Auxiliary Command Ship 25) on Friday, Feb. 7, in Davao City, Go said he would call for another Senate hearing if necessary to discuss the nCoV issue.

He added, however, that health officials and concerned agencies should focus their time on addressing the global health concern which has now affected several countries worldwide.

“Sa ngayon po, ako as the Committee on Health chairman sa Senado and as a legislator ay nakatutok ako sa lahat ng health officials. Kinukuha ko po ang bawat update kung ano ang ginagawa nila. Trabaho nila iyan. Nasa executive sila. Ako naman po as legislator. Kung kakailanganin po na magpapatawag pa ng hearing ay magpapatawag po ako,” Go said.

[As of now, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and as a legislator, I’m constantly in touch with health officials. I’m getting every update on what they’re doing. That’s their job. They’re in the executive branch. I’m a legislator. If necessary, I’m going to call for another hearing.]

“Subalit ayoko po silang istorbohin sa ginagawa nilang trabaho, sa kanilang preparasyon, katulad ngayon na scheduled pong darating ang overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) mula China sana sa darating na linggo,” the senator added.

[But I don’t want to disturb the work they’re doing, their preparations, especially now that overseas Filipino workers from China are scheduled to return this week.]

According to Go, these OFWs China will be transported to the New Clark City and will stay at the quarantine area in the Athletes’ Village for 14 days.

The Senator also encouraged the establishment of proper quarantine sites in every hospital so that the country would always be prepared for any sudden outbreak of disease.

He further emphasized proper protocols must also be established as well.

“Mabibigla tayo kaya dapat may sundin tayong protocol na kaagad para hindi na magpanic ang mga Pilipino,” Go said. “Kung panic mode na sila, kahit ano na ang naisipan minsan ng mga kababayan natin. Kaya I’m urging my fellow Filipinos to follow protocol, mga safety measures ng ating mga officials.

[We don’t to be surprised. So there must be a protocal to be followed so that Filipinos don’t panic. If they’re in panic mode, they get all sorts of ideas in their head. So I’m urging my fellow Filipinos to follow protocol, the safety measures of our officials.]

“And, of course, please do not spread fake news that will only result to more problems,” he added.

New skipper of presidential yacht

Meanwhile, Go witnessed the change of command of the BRP Ang Pangulo honoring Cmdr. Miljun C. Peñaflorida for a successful tour of duty as the skipper of the presidential yacht. The senator also welcomed and congratulated Cmdr. Marissa Arlene A. Martinez for her role as the new commanding officer.

“It is my honor to take part in today’s ceremony to witness the smooth transfer of authority of the BRP Ang Pangulo and to honor Cmdr. Miljun C. Peñaflorida for his successful tour of duty as commander of the presidential yacht. I would also like to congratulate Cmdr. Marissa Arlene A. Martinez for her new role as commanding officer. Mabuhay po kayo. Maraming salamat po sa inyong buo, tapat at matapang na pagganap sa inyong mga tungkulin,”, Go said.

In his speech, Go also praised the Navy, saying: “Allow me to take this opportunity to acknowledge and commend the dedicated service of our Navy for continuing to defend and uphold our sovereignty over our territorial waters by increasing their naval presence, deterring various threats, maintaining peace and order, and protecting our people.”

“May your professionalism and selfless dedication to your sworn duty to our flag and our Constitution also inspire other Filipinos to serve our nation and contribute to Filipino nation-building,” Go added.

“Malaki po ang respeto sa inyo ng ating mga kababayan, lalung lalo na ang mga kabataan na silang susunod na magiging lider ng ating bansa. Naniniwala ako na dahil sa inyong ehemplo, mas maraming mga kabataan ang nangangarap na magsilbi sa kanilang bansa. Malay natin, ang ilan po sa kanila sa hinaharap ay maging kabilang din ng hanay ng ating Philippine Navy,” he added.

[Our country has great respect for you, especially the youth who would be the next leaders of our country. I believe that with your example more young people will dream of serving our country. You can never tell if some of them will become join the ranks of the Philippine Navy.]

Go also assured the Navy that he and President Rodrigo Duterte would always give their full support to the men and women in uniform who sacrifice their lives to protect the welfare of every Filipino.

