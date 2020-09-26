Go backs proposed 2021 DepEd budget, calls for better internet connectivity

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his support for the 2021 budget proposal of the Department of Education during the hearing conducted on Friday by the Senate Committee on Finance, of which he is vice chairman.

In his manifestation, Go also urged telecommunications firms to improve internet connectivity so that teachers and students could rely on during the COVID-19 pandemic as they shift to online classes starting on Oct. 5.

Like many others, he said he also had a hard time getting a signal. Sometimes, he had to go out of his house to get a better signal.

“I hope we can avoid this for the sake of the young people who have to go out [to get a signal], which makes it possible to get sick,” Go said, speaking in Filipino, according to a statement posted on the Senate website on Saturday. “To all you internet providers, if you want to help, do it now: Fix your internet connectivity.”

In connection with this, he reminded DepEd to ensure, with the help of the private sector, that schools would be ready to implement blended learning techniques.

To further protect students from coronavirus infection, Go urged schools to postpone in-person classes until a COVID-19 vaccine would become available.

“Money could always be made,” he said “But money earned could not buy back lives that would be lost. Let’s not force [in-person classes] if we really can’t [ensure the safety of students].”

Meanwhile, he commended DepEd for its concern about the psychological toll of the pandemic on people by taking steps to address the needs and concerns not only of students but also teachers and nonteaching employees.

He urged teachers to refrain from putting unnecessary pressure on students.

“If possible, let’s not flunk them because some are pressured. Sometimes they have to go up a mountain to get a signal [for their internet connection],” he said. “Have pity on them. The children are pressured. That has a big effect on them. What’s important is that their year won’t be wasted. What’s important is that they learn.”

Earlier this year, Go asked the government to ensure continued education without imposing unnecessary mental, emotional and financial stress on Filipino families.

Specifically, he urged the Department of Information and Communications Technology and other relevant agencies to work together to provide universal internet access that is stable and affordable for all Filipinos.

“Let’s make sure that the children will have an equal opportunity to learn, whichever part of the country they may be,” Go said. “Let’s give consideration to many of our countrymen who can’t afford to buy gadgets, have no internet access, and have no money to pay for tuition and other expenditures because they lost their jobs due to the pandemic.”

