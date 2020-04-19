Go Behind The Scenes With Ocean Alley Tour Film ‘The Archives’

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 19, 2020

Now you can check out what the Ocean Alley boys get up to when they’re on the road, with the Sydney band premiering a new behind the scenes documentary.

The new doco is called The Archives and is a compilation of footage taken during their recent overseas tours, when the band took in a stack of dates across Europe and North America.

Announcing the film in a post on Twitter, Ocean Alley called it “a raw 49 minute behind the scenes look at our time on the road.”

The triple j Hottest 100-topping band have spent a stack of time on the road since dropping their second studio album Chiaroscuro in 2018, so there’s bound to be plenty of nuggets of gold in The Archives, which was shot and edited by tour manager Tyler Bell.

“The film includes the good shows, the bad shows and everything in-between, all with the Ocean Alley way of doing things at the forefront; never taking ourselves too seriously and maintaining the fun no matter how big (or small) the show,” the band told NME Australia.

Ocean Alley had planned to bring their live show back home to Australia, announcing seven dates with support by Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. The shows have since been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and will now take place in February and March 2021.

“The reschedule is due to the COVID-19 situation that has developed at home and abroad, and is in line with the restrictions and recommendations put in place by the Australian Government to keep people safe,” the band tweeted last month.

“Thanks for your patience and understanding through what is a difficult time for the wider entertainment industry and everyone around the world. We look forward to finally seeing you again on the road around Australia.”

Check out Ocean Alley’s The Archives documentary below: