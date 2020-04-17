Go continues plea to gov’t agencies: Ease burden of Filipinos amid COVID-19 crisis

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has continued his appeal to the government to further help affected Filipinos given the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and ongoing nationwide state of public health emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

This as he lauded the Government Service and Insurance System (GSIS), which announced Thursday, April 16, that its online COVID-19 emergency loans are now available.

In a radio interview on the same day, GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet announced that the agency’s members and pensioners nationwide will be able to take out a P20,000 loan, payable in three years at only 6% interest per annum. Monthly amortization is pegged at an affordable amount of P655 only.

“Isang malaking tulong ang iniaabot ng GSIS para sa mga Pilipino, lalo na ang mga miyembro at pensioners nito. Ang mas maganda pa nito ay hindi kailangang bayaran agad ng buo dahil maluwag ang conditions para mas mapagsilbihan pa ang mga Pilipino sa krisis ngayon,” Go, a member of the Joint Congressional Committee overseeing the implementation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, said.

GSIS also made the application process easier for its members and pensioners by allowing online loan application. According to Macasaet, one can apply for the loan online and submit required documents and identification.

Active members and pensioners with UMID cards can also immediately apply for a loan through their GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System (GWAPS) kiosks located in all GSIS branches and extension offices; government offices, such as provincial capitols, city halls and select municipal offices; large government agencies, such as the Department of Education; and several private partners, such as SM Malls and Rustan’s.

“Ayon kay GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Macasaet, ito ay first time nilang ginawa na nationwide ang pwedeng application for emergency loan. Gusto kong ibahagi ang aking suporta sa kanilang hakbang upang matulungan pa ang mga Pilipino,” Go said.

In addition, all GSIS members of good standing are also qualified to avail of the COVID-19 Emergency Loan with some exceptions, such as those who are on leave without pay, among others. Old-age and disability pensioners can also apply for the loan subject to some conditions.

Meanwhile, Go also lauded GSIS in their program to enhance the current life insurance of medical frontliners. On Tuesday, Macasaet told the House of Representatives’ Defeat COVID-19 Committee through a virtual meeting that the GSIS Bayanihan Fund for Frontliners would be in addition to the regular life insurance of the member-frontliners based on their monthly salary.

The GSIS Bayanihan Fund for Frontliners includes beneficiaries who are GSIS members under the Department of Health, health offices, hospitals, medical centers, treatment and rehabilitation centers, including local government units, and DOH-supervised hospitals.

With the new insurance policy, medical workers were granted a P500,000 addition to their allowable coverage. In sum, the surviving family of a government medical frontliner who died because of COVID-19 will be getting a minimum of P1.8 million (P500,000 from GSIS expanded insurance plus P1 million from the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and 150% of the deceased’s annual salary under the GSIS regular life insurance).

“Para sa akin, marapat lamang na bigyan natin ng maayos na insurance ang ating mga medical frontliners at pati na rin ang benefits ng kanilang pamilya,” Go said.

Go has also appealed to the government to continue to support and protect health workers serving as frontliners in the country’s fight against COVID-19 by providing sufficient protection, compensation, equipment and facilities to do their jobs.

“Sa bawat medical worker na sasabak sa giyera laban sa COVID-19, dapat lang bigyan sila ng gobyerno ng karampatang proteksyon at sandatang panlaban. Let us use the funds available to give them proper compensation and provide them with the tools, facilities and protection they need to resolve this health crisis,” he added.

