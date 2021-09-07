Go ‘has not closed door’ on presidential bid – Cusi

Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” has not closed the door on the possibility of running for president in the 2022 national elections, the Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban (PDP-Laban) led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said on Tuesday, even after the lawmaker repeatedly declined his partymates’ push for him to seek the presidency.

The Cusi faction has endorsed Go and President Rodrigo Duterte to be its presidential and vice presidential candidates, respectively.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the party’s national convention on Wednesday, Cusi said that Go has repeatedly said he should be last in the party’s pool of potential standard bearers.

“What he (Go) said was to make him the last option. So, there is always that possibility. He has not closed the door,” Cusi, the party’s president, said during an online press briefing.

“Hindi natin idini-discount na wala si Bong Go (So we are not discounting Bong Go),” the PDP-Laban official added.

Since Duterte has agreed to run for vice president, Cusi said the former needs a partner whom he can work with.

He said that among members of the ruling party, Go meets that requirement best.



However, Cusi said he could not predict how Go would react to his expected nomination as the party’s candidate for president in 2022.

As a matter of course, Cusi said the ruling party also went into the process of vetting the names of other members who have either signified their intention to run for president. He declined to name names though.

“I cannot preempt the actions or the reactions tomorrow [Wednesday] of Senator Bong Go. [But] there are presidentiables that are available in our pool,” he added.

Cusi also said that the party has not yet considered Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its alternative presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, saying it’s a matter that has to be decided by the entire party.

“We have not discussed that. They have not reached out to us. We have no basis to even discuss it this time,” he said.

Asked whether PDP-Laban was open to adopting Duterte-Carpio as its standard-bearer, Cusi said, “I don’t like to answer that because there are a lot of things to be taken into consideration, and it’s not only me that would make the decision.”

Duterte has accepted the endorsement for VP, but according to Malacañang, this was under the perception that his daughter will not run for president next year.

Go has declined the party’s endorsement, saying he was not interested in the presidency but later admitted that he had offered himself as Sara’s running mate should she decide to join the presidential race.

Duterte-Caprio, chairman of regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, said in July that she was open to running for president in 2022.

Both Duterte and his daughter had topped recent opinion polls.