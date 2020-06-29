Go leads turnover of private sector donations to hospital in Cagayan de Oro

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go facilitated last Thursday the turnover of medical supplies and equipment donated by the private sector to JR Borja General Hospital (JRBGH) in Cagayan de Oro City.

Among the donations was an ultrasound machine from Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. and 2,000 face masks, and 10 thermal scanners from various private sources. The donations are aimed at helping the hospital fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Today, we turn over these donations to your institution with the confidence that this will help you in diagnosing and treating your patients, no matter what their condition is,” Go said in a speech during the turnover ceremony.

Go’s staff also distributed 200 food packs to frontliners and the staff of JRBGH — doctors, nurses, nursing attendants, ward personnel, utility workers, drivers, security, and the Malasakit Center staff.

“In the middle of this global health crisis, we owe our immense gratitude to you, dear health professionals for tending to the sick, risking your lives in the process,” Go said.

“Your job is no joke. Despite the riskiness of your profession, you continue to fight for your fellow Filipinos. We salute you all,” he added in Filipino.

He also thanked the private donors for trusting him and his office to facilitate the turnover of their donations to hospitals that need help the most.

“I thank Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. for its donation and its continued bayanihan and cooperation with our fellow Filipinos,” Go said.

According to Dr. Ramon Nery, the acting chief of the hospital, Go has always helped JRBGH in its endeavor to provide better health care services to patients.

Nery said that the hospital’s Malasakit Center, which opened in JRBGH on Oct. 9, 2019, had already helped over 4,500 patients.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops in hospitals where Filipinos can easily avail medical and financial assistance from concerned government agencies.

Go’s office, with the help of private sector supporters, has been facilitating the turnover of private donations of medical supplies and equipment to various hospitals and frontliners in the Davao Region and the rest of Mindanao.

Big help in fight against COVID-19

Nery said the donations turned over by Go would be a big help for the hospital in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have high hopes that we can raise the level of our services. Now we don’t have to refer patients elsewhere if they need to have an ultrasound,” he said referring to the Pilipinas Shell donation.

The hospital, which is run by the city government, is one of the facilities tasked with serving as an alternate hospital in Cagayan de Oro in case of a surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

JRBGH has been helping decongest Northern Mindanao Medical Center, allowing the latter to focus on treating COVID-19 patients as the main referral hospital for the disease cases in the city.

To do this, JRBGH has set up two fully air-conditioned tents to make it easier for health workers to examine patients and assess cases, adding a layer of protection for the hospital by preventing the exposure of frontliners and patients to the deadly virus.

“In the near future, we will be on Level 2. Rest assured that we will give service to those in need, not only here in CDO but also in nearby places. That’s because JRBGH also helps patients in this province [Misamis Oriental] and other places in Northern Mindanao,” he said.

The JRBGH acting chief also hopes that Go can visit the facility again soon to witness the success of the Malasakit Center program.

“Despite all the problems, you [Go)] are able to continue delivering services because of the very successful national and local health programs — and this is the Malasakit Center,” Nery said.

“We can help patients for free and they don’t have to pay anything for their needs because of your program,” he added.

‘Remain vigilant’

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Monday, Go continued to remind the public to remain vigilant, especially with the lack of a vaccine for COVID-19.

He also assured that he would continue to support hospitals and facilities to further improve their services amid the ongoing pandemic.

“The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. We remain right by your side, ready to help anyone of you in whatever you might need,” Go said.

“As a senator, I promise to give all that I can to fix health care services anywhere in the country. We will continue to help hospitals and medical frontliners in their daily fight to save fellow Filipinos who are sick with COVID-19,” he added.

