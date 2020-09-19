Go leads turnover of ultrasound machine to Batangas Provincial Hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The Batangas Provincial Hospital recently received an ultrasound machine donated by Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc., according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the office of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography.

In his speech at the turnover of the machine last Wednesday, thanked Pilipinas Shell for the donation, saying: “This kind of gesture will surely help our countrymen and community.”

Go also took the opportunity to praise the frontliners fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in the middle of this global health crisis and we express our sincerest gratitude to you, our valuable health professionals, for tending to the sick and for risking your lives in the process,” he said. “Your job is really no joke. In spite of the risks of your profession, you continue to fight for your fellow Filipinos, especially the poor. Because of that, the whole country thanks you.”

“Tiyak po ako na ang kagamitan na ito ay makakatulong sa inyo at sa inyong mga pasyente upang makamtan ang pinakamaayos na paggamot sa kanilang mga karamdaman. Sana gamitin po ninyo ito ng mabuti,” he said.

Go also expressed his gratitude to the private donor for its generosity and for trusting him and his office to facilitate distribution and turnover to hospitals that need help the most.

Previously, Go’s office facilitated the turnover of another ultrasound machine, also donated by PSFI, to the JR Borja General Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City.

Member of Go’s staff also distributed 200 food packs to the frontliners and other staff of the hospital

Meanwhile, Go continued to remind the public to remain vigilant, especially with the lack of a vaccine for COVID-19.

He also assured that he would continue to support hospitals and health facilities to further improve their services amid the ongoing pandemic.

Go added that he was optimistic that the country would eventually recover from the public health crisis.

“I hope that this occasion will be an opportunity for us to strengthen and renew our ties as we carve our path towards recovery. I am certain that we will beat this pandemic if all of us will work together for the betterment of the Filipino people,” he said.

