Go, PNP exec appeal to Taal victims: Follow gov’t rules for safety

LUCENA CITY –– Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Thursday advised Taal volcano eruption victims to follow government rules and safety advisories for their protection.

He assured the victims that concerned government agencies have been closely monitoring the Taal volcano, and continue to provide the needed support for all evacuees in all evacuation centers in Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, and Quezon provinces.

Go was the guest of honor during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction, rehabilitation, and improvement of the Lucena Fishport complex in Barangay Dalahican here.

Go urged Taal volcano island residents to obey the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on its declaration that the area is a “no man’s land.”

“Safety of the people should always come first. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. If it is alright to go back, we will allow you. But human lives are very important. The life of every Filipino is important,” Go explained.

On Monday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered the scrapping of the window hours given to residents affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano while the status remained on Alert Level 4.

The DILG placed 14 towns in Batangas and a town in Cavite on total lockdown to prevent residents from returning to their homes while the situation is critical.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said the decision to set aside window hours was reached upon the recommendation of Phivolcs.

“We’re appealing to the eruption victims to obey the rules, policies and forced evacuation order in the area. It is for their safety,” Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., head of the Calabarzon police, said in an interview by the Inquirer.

When asked what charges would be imposed on violators of the lockdown order, Danao said: “We’re exercising maximum tolerance.”

“Many victims were sneaking their way in just to return home. Even when we’re strictly enforcing the checkpoints, my men still find residents inside the town in the morning,” Danao, who was also a guest in the same event with Go, said.

He said the residents were using other routes to return to their houses.

