Go prods House to vote on ABS-CBN’s franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged the House of Representatives on Wednesday to act on the franchise of ABS-CBN, which is set to expire on March 30, 2020.

Go noted that all franchise bills should emanate from the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until now, however, the lower chamber has yet to act on the pending measures seeking to renew the network’s franchise for another 25 years.

“Just vote according to your conscience and hopefully your conscience will be with the Filipino people, in the interest of the Filipino people,” Go said in an interview at the Senate.

FEATURED STORIES

READ: Go to ‘vote according to conscience’ on ABS-CBN franchise renewal

“Mas lalo nating pinapatagal, mas lalong umiinit ‘yung issue. Pagusapan niyo na and then, ito naman ‘yung proseso—pagusapan, then papadala dito sa Senado and then the President will decide. Hayaan natin siyang mag-decision to approve or to exercise his power to veto,” he said.

(The more we prolong it, the more it becomes a hot issue. Tackle it now and then, here’s the process anyway— you discuss it, then send it to the Senate and then the President will decide. Let’s allow him to make a decision to approve or to exercise his power to veto.)

Go clarified there is no order from President Rodrigo Duterte to block the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN.

“In fairness to the President, vocal siya sa kanyang sama ng loob pero wala naman po siyang inuutos kahit kanino. Ako, being close to the President, parati niyang sinasabi e ‘Vote according to your conscience at unahin mo ang interest ng bawat Filipino.’”

(In fairness to the President, he has been vocal about his sentiments but he has no directives to anyone. I, being close to the President, he always tells me: Vote according to your conscience and prioritize the interest of every Filipino.)

READ: Duterte renews threat to block ABS-CBN franchise renewal

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if Congress approves the franchise, there is still no assurance that Duterte would not veto it.

“I can’t speak in behalf of the President. It will be his decision,” Go said.

Instead of extending the franchise of the network through a joint resolution, however, Go said Congress should just vote to approve or deny the pending bills in the House.

“It’s either we approve or we deny. Bakit December 31 of 2022? Meron bang politika dito? (Why December 31, 2022? Are there politics here?)” he asked.

He was apparently referring Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon’s Joint Resolution No.11 extending the network’s franchise until December 31, 2022 11 amid “uncertainties on the fate of the network.”

READ: Drilon files resolution extending ABS-CBN franchise until 2022

Some lawmakers believe ABS-CBN can still continue to operate even beyond March 30 since their franchise renewal has already been filed in Congress.

This was contrary to others’ opinion that there must be legal basis to allow the continued operation of the network beyond March 30.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ