Go seeks allowance for gov’t workers who volunteered for COVID-19 duty

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go appealed to the executive department to give a duty allowance to government employees who volunteered to help combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly those who had been doing work in mega swabbing facilities.

“While we’re trying to get past this crisis, let’s make sure that we care for and protect the ordinary employees of the government, especially those who volunteered and gave their time to care for and protect fellow Filipinos,” said in Filipino in a statement issued on Monday.

“Let’s give importance to the sacrifices made by the frontiers. They are the true heroes in this fight,” he added.

Citing Joint Resolution No. 4 of Congress, Go said the President could authorize the granting of allowances and benefits to government employees subject to the rates and regulations determined by the Department of Budget and Management.

“I am urging the budget department to study if we can provide this kind of allowance to government personnel who have volunteered to work in these facilities despite the risks. This is our way of recognizing their efforts and sacrifices,” Go said.

He also suggested that the President could authorize national government agencies and government-owned or -controlled corporations to give those engaged in COVID-19 work in areas under quarantine an allowance of around P500 daily — if available resources would allow.

“We want to give people more opportunities to serve. The provision of a duty allowance can be similar to the allowances given to public health workers and personnel working in similar functions,” Go said.

He clarified such an allowance could be given to volunteer occupying regular, contractual, or casual positions, or are engaged through a contract of service, job order, or other similar schemes.

Go further said in his proposal that qualified personnel should have been authorized by a government office to physically report for work during prescribed official hours at any of the mega swabbing facilities approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

According to him, the total rate of the COVID-19 duty allowance could also be based on the number of days an employee physically reports for work.

Moreover, Go proposed that workers who are already entitled to hazard pay and other benefits, including those specified under Administrative Orders No. 26 or No. 28, could continue to be entitled to such benefits or the COVID-19 duty allowance — whichever happened to be higher.

Go was also the one who earlier suggested to the executive branch to provide these additional benefits, such as hazard pay and special risk allowances to those workers on duty during the COVID-19 crisis.

“That’s why we pushed for the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. We gave the President the authority to use government funds to help frontliners and increase their number in our fight against COVID-19,” Go said.

“Compensation is not the only issue here. The best way to help the health sector respond to this crisis is by sufficiently providing them with the tools and protection needed to do their job,” he added.

As part of an ongoing effort to ramp up testing capacities, the government put up mega swabbing facilities to service Metro Manila’s four sectors:

Enderun College, Taguig City in the east

Mall of Asia, Pasay City in the south

Palacio de Maynila in Manila in the west

Philippine Arena in Bulacan in the north

Several departments had enlisted at least 100 workers each to be deployed to the swabbing facilities in response to a call made by the IATF.

The government personnel volunteers served as encoders or barcoders. They are expected to be given training, protective medical equipment, accommodation, food, and transportation.

“With the help of this COVID-19 duty allowance, we can ensure that our volunteers are taken care of. Thank you very much for your sacrifice and service to the country,” Go said.

