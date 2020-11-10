GO-VA in Cebu Wins Asia’s Most Promising SME Award from ACES

CEBU, Philippines, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A managed operations business based in Cebu I.T. Park is honoured to be one of the winners of the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards for 2020, presented by MORS Group.



In this photo taken in February 2020, before quarantine restrictions began in Cebu City, Philippines, the Go Virtual Assistants (GO-VA) tribe gathers for the monthly lunch, CEO presentation, and announcement of Values Awardees.

Go Virtual Assistants, Inc. (GO-VA) has won the prize for Asia’s Most Promising SME, which recognizes companies “that express clear business direction with strong initiatives in driving growth for the enterprise.”

GO-VA (www.go-va.com.au) supports SMEs from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore by providing them with team members based in Cebu, Philippines to whom core tasks can be delegated. Our VAs possess a wide range of skills, including accounting, appointment setting and sales support, construction estimation, graphic design, marketing, software development, and recruitment.

Working with GO-VA frees business owners and their onshore teams to devote their attention to strategy and deliver exceptional results without getting overwhelmed.

GO-VA has grown from having two full-time virtual assistants in May 2014, when Australian entrepreneur and former FranklinCovey execution practice leader Matt Kesby started the business, to 437 VAs as of July 2020.

“We have completely re-engineered the way you do outsourcing,” said GO-VA CEO Fiona Kesby. Fiona, Matt’s sister, moved with her family to Cebu in May 2015 to lead the business as it scaled. “It’s a people and technology play and we are passionate about unlocking the human potential in your team. People deserve to feel like they are winning.”

This year, GO-VA launched its DoThis.to enterprise productivity software that enables businesses to automate onboarding and training. It builds engagement through features like the huddle board, which connects distributed teams better.

GO-VA’s developers have also built a remote video chat support software, Quicklook.to, that businesses can use to assess a repair or rescue situation before its teams can arrive onsite.

GO-VA will use the Quicklook.to platform to provide free telemedicine services for up to 6 members of each teammate’s family.

The Kesbys thanked the team behind ACES Awards 2020 for recognizing GO-VA as a business that has “overcome significant hurdles with uncompromising ethics and holds immense potential for future growth and job creation.” This validates GO-VA’s purpose “to help businesses to scale and be a catalyst for people to exceed.”

