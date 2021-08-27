Go vows support for Duterte ’till death’, denies dispute with Sara

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has clarified that he and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio have no issues between them. This comes after reports of conflict between him and Duterte-Carpio surfaced in some news outlets.

“Nagkakausap kami ni Mayor Sara. Wala kaming isyu sa isa’t isa. Kung anong pagmamahal ko sa tatay ganun din ang pagmamahal ko sa mga anak. Alam ni Pangulong Duterte yan. (Mayor Sara and I talk to each other. We have no issues against each other. My love for the father and for his children is the same. President Duterte knows that),” said Go.

“Nangako ako sa kanya na sasamahan ko siya habambuhay. At isa sa mga ipinagbilin niya sa akin ay huwag kong pababayaan ang mga anak niya kung wala na siya sa mundong ito (I promised him that I would be by his side till death. And one of his instructions is that I take care of his children when he is gone),” he added.

Go went on to say that he will support whatever political decisions they make in the future.

“Unang-una, nais kong klaruhin na silang mag-ama ang nag-uusap tungkol sa pulitika. Kung ano ang usapan nilang magtatay, nasa sa kanila na po iyon. Pero tulad ng sinabi ko noon, anuman ang magiging desisyon nila, susuportahan ko (First of all, I want to make it clear that it is only them who talk about politics. That is their private conversation. However, as I have said before that whatever their decision is, I will support it),” assured Go.

Meanwhile, Go maintained that he has no interest in running for president in the upcoming 2022 polls despite the repeated endorsement from his political party mates as well as the public’s trust and support.