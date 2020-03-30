BEIJING, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GoBroad Healthcare Group held a ground-breaking ceremony for its research hospital in Life Science Park in the western part of Future Science Park, Changping district, Beijing on March 25, 2020.



GoBroad Healthcare Group Commences Construction of its Research Hospital in Beijing

Jointly created by Hillhouse Capital, GoBroad Healthcare Group and the government of Changping district, the project is expected to spur development in the pharmaceutical sector and contribute to the transformation of China’s healthcare sector.

The 100,000-square meter, 500-bed, GoBroad Research Hospital, upon completion, will provide a cutting-edge space designed for the implementation of translational medicine research and reduce the time to market for new drugs through international relationships, collaborative research, personalized clinical services, and technology empowerment.

The facility will provide pharmaceutical producers with a full-cycle service system from early clinical trials to drug registration and availability, effectively solving the bottlenecks they face, including long cycles and the high cost of clinical research.

The research-oriented facility is scheduled to come online in 2023 following three years of construction.

Despite the severe challenges brought about by the COVID-19 epidemic, it took only 124 days for GoBroad Healthcare Group to go from the signing the strategic cooperation framework agreement to construction, including all the necessary procedures associated with planning, land acquisition, government approval and development.

Building a research-oriented innovative medical group

GoBroad Research Hospital aims to become a research-oriented international-grade healthcare facility centred on translational science.

The hospital will address the unmet needs in the industry, including a lack of institutional capability for conducting clinical trials and investment in resources, such as experts and hospital beds.

The investment into the GoBroad Research Hospital project marks the completion of Hillhouse Capital’s closed-loop investment in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. With Hillhouse Capital’s extensive portfolio in the sector, GoBroad Healthcare Group is uniquely positioned to create an innovative drug ecosystem. It has become a pioneer in terms of promoting industrial transformation.

In 2019, GoBroad Healthcare Group established the Industrial Transformation Research Institute, bringing global top scientific research institutions and clinical specialists together to create a collaborative R&D across multiple locations.

GoBroad Healthcare Group operates five research-oriented medical institutions and a phase I ward lead by specialists in the fields of medical diagnosis, treatment and research that can support the development of the hospital. In addition, the company’s team of clinical professionals has, in the aggregate, conducted over a hundred trials.

The project represents the latest investment by GoBroad Healthcare Group in the research hospital field following the opening of Shanghai Artemed Hospital in mid-2019.

GoBroad Healthcare is a medical platform wholly owned by Hillhouse Capital. The commencement of construction of the new hospital is an important step in the company’s strategy to transform itself into a research-oriented medical group driven by innovation. Hillhouse Capital and GoBroad Healthcare Group plan to create a medical service and technological innovation platform integrating production and research by taking full advantage of their respective strengths in biopharmaceutical investment and the management of research-oriented healthcare industry translational projects, as well as in global resources and capital investments in the sector.

About GoBroad Healthcare Group

GoBroad Healthcare Group is dedicated to creating a medical service and technological innovation platform integrating pharmaceutical production and research, with a focus on blood diseases and tumors, among other medical fields. Its medical ecosystem covers the entire hospital supply chain. From clinical laboratories, a medical imaging facility, and big data centers to biotherapy Research and treatment. Currently, the group has three homoeopathy R&D centers and five hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, with a total of 800 beds and 88 hematopoietic stem cell transplantation wards.

