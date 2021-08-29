GOCC workers renew call for better salaries

Employees of state-owned firms on Sunday reiterated calls for the implementation of a wage and benefits package that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered suspended four years ago.

The Kapisanan ng mga Manggagawa sa GOCCs at GFIs (KAMAGGFI) said it was high time for Duterte to approve a Compensation Position Classification System (CPCS) mandated under Republic Act 10149, also known as the GOCC Governance Act of 2011.

A CPCS and index of occupational services that would apply to government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and government financial institutions (GFIs) was adopted in March 2016 under Executive Order (EO) 203, issued by then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

This was suspended in July 2017 by Duterte via EO 36, which declared that there was a “need to further study and review” GOCC compensation and “eliminate any excessive, unauthorized, illegal and/or unconscionable allowances, incentives and benefits.”

Last week, KAMAGGFI said implementation would benefit over 100,000 workers, especially given the current Covid-19 pandemic, but Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the review was still ongoing.

In its latest appeal, KAMAGGFI said a draft CPCS was already awaiting Duterte’s signature.

“For almost five years we have been waiting for this review and result and during this time continued to discharge our public service, [and] public duties as civil servants while seeing our counterparts and other government agencies enjoying the benefits of the salary standardization law,” it said in a statement.



“It was therefore with delight when we welcomed the news from GCG (Governance Commission for GOCCs) that the draft CPCS was finally submitted for the president’s approval and for execution as an executive order last May 6, 2021,” it added.

KAMAGGFI Vice -Chair Virginia Cabonce pointed out that Malacañang should act promptly given its push to streamline the bureaucracy.

Citing Duterte’s State of the Nation Address last month when he touted the Ease of Doing Business Act, Cabonce said: “According to these standards, action on the proposal from GCG is long overdue.”

“We have waited for five years for the opportunity to receive compensation commensurate to our efforts. Our families to feed and loved ones are also dependent on us. We therefore appeal to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, through an open letter so that our sentiments and our families may reach him and our plight is to be given attention it deserves,” she continued.