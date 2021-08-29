GOCCS receive less subsidy in July

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA), tasked in developing irrigation projects in the Philippines, received the biggest subsidy from the government in July amounting to P2.7 billion. Photo shows a major NIA project in Bohol. PHOTO FROM NIA FACEBOOK PAGE

State-run firms received less subsidies from the national government in July than a year before, with the majority going to the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

According to figures released over the weekend by the Bureau of the Treasury, 27 government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCC) got a total of P6.07 billion in funding for the month, down 66.10 percent from P17.93 billion in July 2020.

NIA was given P2.75 billion in July. The agency is in charge of the country’s irrigation development and administration.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) came in second with P1.48 billion, followed by the National Power Corp. (NPC) with P933 million.

The Local Water Utilities Administration, Light Rail Transit Authority, Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Cultural Center of the Philippines, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, Credit Information Corp., Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp., Lung Center of the Philippines, National Dairy Authority, and National Kidney and Transplant Institute also received funding in July

Also getting subsidies were the Philippine Coconut Authority, Philippine Center for Economic Development, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Institute for Development Studies, Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care, Philippine Postal Corp., Philippne Rice Research Institute, Philippine Tobacco Administration, People’s Television Network Inc., Southern Philippines Development Authority, and Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority.

In the first seven months of this year, government subsidies totaled P94.36 billion.



During the seven-month period, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. received the biggest subsidy of P45.45 billion. NIA came in second with P19.59 billion, followed by NHA with P8.78 billion.

In 2020, the government gave 43 government-owned firms a total of P230.41 billion in subsidies, up 14.33 percent from P201.52 billion in 2019.

Subsidies are a type of expenditure made by the national government. State spending increased by 8.18 percent to P2.58 trillion in July from P2.38 trillion the previous year.