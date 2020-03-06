GoClean by GoCar Malaysia – An Initiative To Spread Awareness On Care and Cleanliness

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GoCar Malaysia is releasing its newest campaign, ‘GoClean’, to encourage community cleanliness and advocate car-hygiene since many individuals will be interacting with the same vehicles. This campaign emphasizes that maintaining a clean and healthy environment is a collaborative effort.



GoCar Fleet Assistant is wiping the backseat with antibacterial wipes.

GoCar aims to provide passengers with a comfortable and hygienic driving environment. Their commitment to this has manifested in their ever-expanding Fleet Maintenance team, increased maintenance scheduling, and even customised algorithms that track which cars need to be maintained. GoCar keeps a constant track of user car ratings to offer support and assistance as quickly as possible. In addition to this, GoCar members will be rewarded if they clean or wash their GoCar before returning it.

Alan Cheah, CEO of GoCar, explained the reason to implement a GoClean campaign, “GoCar is a car-sharing platform, which means users after users will be using the car after one and another. We have users leaving burger wraps, unfinished drinks, once even chicken bones, and many other unsavoury things in the car. Nevertheless, we will continue to make more effort to maintain the cleanliness of GoCars, and we have to work together to make that a reality.”

Tying GoCar’s efforts together with their GoCar members ensures that there is no room for unhygienic and uncomfortable experiences. It motivates them to self-cleanup rather than depend solely on GoCar to keep cars clean, and encourages them to show consideration and care for the next passenger.

With the coronavirus evolving in the country, the need for preventative measures and healthy environments has never been felt more strongly. In the spirit of community cleanliness, GoClean is set to implement a few of the following features to help make this possible:

Antibacterial wipes with Benzalkonium Chloride (BC) in the glove box of each car for users to wipe down the steering wheel, the seats, and handles. Antibacterial wipes are said to be some of the main preventative measures the public can take against the spread of any illness. GoCar members are thus urged not to remove the antibacterial wipes from the vehicles. If they are found missing, do not hesitate to contact GoCar via their hotline number as soon as possible.

Reminders on the windscreen of all GoCars, to ensure that users are reminded to maintain the cleanliness of the vehicle and subsequently, reimbursement will be given for taking a GoCar for a car wash before returning it via GoPocket points.

This new plan and consistent strive to easily uplift cleanliness and hygiene standards is no doubt a nod towards providing every GoCar member with clean and comfortable driving experience. Community cleanliness is at the forefront of GoCar’s GoClean project.

About GoCar Malaysia

GoCar Malaysia is an on-demand car-sharing platform that provides the flexibility to drive a car by the hour or day via its smartphone application. GoCar was established in 2015 on two simple notions — to make booking a car easier and car-sharing as an alternative to car ownership in Malaysia. With a strong market presence, GoCar is available in over 400 locations at 72 cities, ranging from sedans, crossover SUVs, MPVs, and pickup trucks. Available in 7 states in Malaysia (Selangor, Wilayah Persekutuan, Johor, Kedah, Penang, Perak, and Negeri Sembilan), GoCars can also be found at airports (such as KLIA, KLIA2, Penang International Airport, Senai International Airport, Langkawi International Airport), petrol stations, LRT stations, KTM stations, hotels, shopping malls, condominiums, and more.

