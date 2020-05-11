GoComet offers free worldwide port congestion data to help companies during COVID-19

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In view of the chaos wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, GoComet, a Logistics Resource Management SaaS platform, would like to help companies by freely sharing their live global freight visibility data.

The shipping industry has been one of the worst affected industries amid the outbreak. Owing to port delays, shipments have been stalled across the globe with exporters and importers struggling to track their shipments. However, GoComet’s on-line portal has enabled companies to get automated real-time updates on port delays across the world.

The portal pools data from a system developed by the enterprise that tracks thousands of containers every year. Regularly updated, the portal maintains a record of port delays for over 300 ports.

Gautam Jain, CEO of GoComet said, “GoComet is in a unique position as it enables manufacturers to track a huge number of containers easily. We empathize with how hard it is for shippers to keep goods moving in such uncertain times. By offering free data on port congestion, we want to help our customers and the wider community gain more visibility on their supply chains.”

The system calculates the delay by considering the difference between the initial scheduled date and the actual dates of movement. For containers in transit, the difference between the initial scheduled date and the presently planned dates is taken into account. The portal also calculates the average delay for all containers of the user from the 1st of February 2020 to date.

Nilesh Gandhi, Vice President Procurement of Sun Pharmaceuticals said, “GoComet has contributed well to the way we manage our cargo. It has automated most processes reducing manual intervention and improved overall efficiency in the workflow while bringing in great transparency in the system.”

Click here for free access to GoComet’s worldwide port congestion data.

About GoComet