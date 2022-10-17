GOERS shares tips on how to increase your chances of getting festival tickets online

Fun Year-End Events You Don’t Want to Miss!

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Big and exciting events are back. Music concerts, sporting events and cultural events have brought a breath of fresh air to event goers. GOERS has been appointed as the official ticketing partner for many exciting concerts and festivals all over Indonesia.

Ecco Bali Run ( Bali )

With an eco-friendly concept, this event is promoted as the only 5K and 10K running event that supports the G20 and B20 summits. RajaLARI will host the event with Eccos Living Plaza Bali on 13 November. Starting at IDR 350,000 , tickets are available at https://goers.co/eccobalirun . Scream or Dance ( Jakarta )

The first Halloween music festival in Indonesia will be held two days in a row on 28-29 October. Top DJs and musicians, including Clean Bandit, Rossa and Weird Genius, will perform at the event. You can also enjoy the haunted house experience, art exhibits and cool F&B tenants. The event will take place at Beach City International Stadium, Ancol. Starting at IDR 285,000 , tickets are available at https://goers.co/screamordance . Toba Harmoni ( Medan )

Music concerts with the theme of ethnic music and will be performed internationally by the best Indonesian musicians. The show featuring Lyodra Ginting and Vicky Sianipar will take place on 15 October at the Santika Dyandra Convention Center, Medan . Starting at IDR 75,000 , tickets are available at http://goers.co/tobaharmoni . Waktu Indonesia Berdansa – WIB (Bandung)

Large-scale national music festival held in public spaces in an urban city in Indonesia to promote a positive image of young people. Several well-known Indonesian musicians will perform at this festival, including Rossa, d’Masiv and Kahitna. WIB will take place on 12 November at Secapa Angkatan Darat, Bandung. Starting at IDR 135,000 , tickets are available at https://goers.co/wib2022bandung .

“To create a safe and convenient music festival, we have appointed GOERS as the official ticketing partner for WIB. Digital ticketing management features offered by GOERS can minimize ticket counterfeiting and disruption to registration. In addition, GOERS offer various payment methods to make it easier, faster and safer for WIB lovers,” said Wildan, Founder of San Bedjo, the organizer of WIB.

Sammy Ramadhan, Co-founder & CEO of GOERS, shares tips to increase your chances of getting festival tickets, “We recognize that cultural, sports, and music festivals are a phenomenon of community-based activities that have returned to shine. For the best chance of getting tickets for the coveted festival, you should purchase them online pre-sale since they are much cheaper. Use more than one device to buy tickets. Buy tickets from official partners so that you do not miss out. For safety reasons, it is recommended to attend events whose minimum age is in accordance with the event rules.”

Additionally, GOERS was appointed as the ticketing platform for the Oh Beauty Festival 2022 (a pioneer of beauty hybrid events in Indonesia), the Solo Batik Music Festival and the INSA Yacht Festival (the largest yacht exhibition in Indonesia).

About GOERS

GOERS is a platform that allows people to discover exciting things to do around them and book it directly from an application and website. GOERS is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store.