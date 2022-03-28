GogoHerbs x Amphib.io – COVID-19 Self-Testing Kits in Vending Machines-Banner.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 March 2022 – As the fifth wave of COVID-19 hits Hong Kong hard, Gogo Herbs, a well-known health food store in Hong Kong, formed an alliance with Amphib.io to cooperate on selling COVID-19 rapid antigen detection kits by vending machines in estates, offering the citizens a convenient and safe way to buy self-testing kits.

Convenient and Safe

Since the pandemic continues to spread, an antigen test will take you just 15 minutes to get the result at home and to ensure that you and your family are safe. However, it’s not easy to get one as leaving the house means taking the risk of infection and online-order can’t arrive in time recently. Gogo Herbs cooperates with Amphib.io, a vending machine operator, to try to offer self-testing kits by vending machines in Hong Kong, which will help the citizens to obtain them 24/7 safely, avoiding people gathering.

Three Pilot Locations:

1. Park YoHo, 18 Castle Peak Rd – Tam Mei, Yuen Long, HK



2. Central Pier 4



3. Central Pier 6

Bulk Order

Customers can also place orders on Gogo Herbs official website and all the products will be delivered safely. Gogo Herbs provides COVID-19 rapid antigen detection kits from YHLO and Goldsite. Both of them are CE accredited and are able to detect Omicron and Delta variants. To guarantee employees’ safety, Gogo Herbs offer COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Detection Kits in original boxes for companies and organizations with fast shipping and delivery in Hong Kong. And epidemic prevention products like masks and hand sanitizers are available on the official website as well.

Order Online:



https://gogoherbs.com/en/covid-19-antigen-detection-kit/