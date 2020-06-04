Goh Brothers Acquire 100% of MACROKIOSK Group

Founders to acquire the remaining equities of MACROKIOSK from Japan’s GMO Internet Group’s unit, GMO Payment Gateway Inc (GMO-PG)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MACROKIOSK, a leading digital technology company in Asia, marks a significant milestone today as its Founders completed the acquisition of the remaining equities of MACROKIOSK not already owned by the Founders from Japan’s GMO Internet Group’s unit, GMO Payment Gateway Inc (GMO-PG), for an undisclosed sum. Through the acquisition, the Founders, namely Dato’ Kenny Goh, Dato’ Henry Goh and Mr. C.S. Goh, obtain full ownership and control of MACROKIOSK Group.



MACROKIOSK’s Founders , From Left ; Dato’ Henry Goh, Dato’ Kenny Goh and Mr. CS Goh

“We are extremely excited by the future of MACROKIOSK. This acquisition is only natural because we have always believed in MACROKIOSK wholly, whether in terms of its financial performance, growth potential or strong business acumen. With full control of MACROKIOSK Group, we begin a new chapter. We will rev up efforts to aggressively maintain our revenue growth trajectory and boost profitability while remaining agile and focused on delivering real value to our clients,” says C.S. Goh, Co-Founder.

Its recent rankings in the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2020 and Statista Malaysia’s Growth Champion 2020 reinforce MACROKIOSK’s position as one of the fastest-growing companies in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific.

Since its inception in the year 2000, MACROKIOSK has recorded strong year-over-year growth with record revenue of RM253 million in 2019. Despite the challenging economic outlook, MACROKIOSK remains profitable and debt-free and is on track to achieve record-breaking revenue in 2020 as it remains committed to playing a pivotal role accelerating the region’s digital economy and global digital marketplace.

“The acquisition will accelerate MACROKIOSK’s presence in the Asian market. Our upcoming expansion roadmap will cover more Asian countries while assisting our diverse customers in embracing the digital economy quickly via our BOLD. solutions. Moreover, as digital technologies are adopted across sectors, we see great opportunities in empowering even more businesses and individuals with scalable digital solutions as-a-service as we embrace the digital economy together,” says Dato’ Henry Goh, Co-Founder.

MACROKIOSK is headquartered in Asia with a local presence in 14 countries and regions across Asia and beyond, and is supported by a 250-strong team of multinational employees group-wide.

“MACROKIOSK had enjoyed an excellent relationship with GMO, and we are thankful for their guidance and support over the last few years. They have been incredibly supportive of our vision in bringing MACROKIOSK to greater heights in the hands of the Founders. We will now grow bigger and stronger in all merits,” says Dato’ Kenny Goh, Co-Founder.

The acquisition comes in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of MACROKIOSK. Growing from strength to strength, MACROKIOSK is recognised both locally and internationally for its world-class proprietary digital technology platform-as-a-service, which is developed in-house to offer innovative digital solutions that are scalable, secure and highly adaptable.

ABOUT MACROKIOSK

MACROKIOSK is Asia’s leading digital technology company with a strong global presence. Since 2000, MACROKIOSK has been at the forefront of helping individuals and businesses embrace the digital economy through the delivery of Digitalisation Platform-as-a-Service (DPaaS) solutions.

To date, more than 3000 businesses in 37 countries spanning 24 industries and millions of users experience MACROKIOSK’s scalable, secure and highly-adaptable digital solutions developed in-house. MACROKIOSK is certified to international standards including the Microsoft.NET, PMP certification and ISO27001 ISMS.

