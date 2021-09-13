Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Exciting New Corporate Partnership with Royal Observatory Greenwich

SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global smartphone company, Infinix, held its long awaited Infinix Presents: See Beyond online webinar event at the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London as part of the company’s strategic commercial partnership and commitment towards the world of exploration and discovery. At the event, Infinix unveiled its brand new ZERO X Pro smartphone that sets the stage for a whole new era of mobile phone technology. Inspired by the moon and space exploration, the event brought together an incredible panel of experts hailing from both the astronomy and technology fields, to discuss all things celestial related – from the universe to the Moon. Experts who spoke on the panel included:

Dr. Emily Drabak-Maunder, expert astronomer from the Observatory

The Tech Chap (Tom Honeyands), well-known technology key opinion leader (KOL)

Skye Chen , Head of Public Relations at Infinix



Infinix Kicks off Exciting New Corporate Partnership with Royal Observatory Greenwich

Infinix Presents: See Beyond paid homage to the world of space exploration and discovery, as Infinix, and expert panelists came together to achieve a world that empowers the younger generation, to look beyond the camera lens, and realize their ambitions.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to gain expert advice, first-hand, from technology experts on how to get into a creative mindset and learn how the ZERO X Pro smartphones enable users to capture impeccable images of the starry moonlit sky. Dr. Emily also shared her knowledge on astronomy and the moon, how that captures people and their imaginations, and what that might mean for universe exploration now, and in the future.

“Infinix has a deep connection with space exploration and taking smartphone camera technology to new heights,” said Skye Chen. “We are excited to bring the world of astronomy and the ability to capture it with Infinix’s cutting-edge technology into the hands of the next generation so they can see beyond to a world they’ve only ever imagined. The Royal Observatory Greenwich felt like a natural fit for our support as I know their focus is to also inspire a new generation.”

Further commenting on the partnership, Dr. Emily Drabak-Maunder said, “Our mission here at Greenwich is to bring the world of astronomy closer to the general public and we are very grateful to Infinix for their generous support and commitment to increasing access to astronomy. The collaboration is a natural fit for both our organizations and delighted that together, we can give more people the opportunity to explore and experience the Moon and universe see past the limitations and explore a world we have only dream about.”

Revealing the ZERO X Pro

The Infinix Presents: See Beyond event was also the launch location of Infinix’s brand new smartphone, ZERO X Pro, part of the new ZERO X Series, which bridge the gap between smartphone cameras and professional imaging.

The ZERO X Pro includes breakthrough visual technologies such as 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine, a top-notch software feature allowing a high-resolution looking shot of the Moon. Users can capture a crisp image of the moon using Infinix’s “Super Moon Mode” combined with the 108MP OIS main camera. Designed with the galaxy in mind, the Nebula Black colorway is a salute to exploration of space and emulates the endless depth of the Milky Way galaxy.

During the event, The Tech Chap demonstrated the power of the smartphones’ “Super Moon Mode” by showcasing his experience using the ZERO X Pro’s high-performance camera technology. The audience were treated with a juxtaposition of a portrait of the moon that was shot through a telescope, and another using the ZERO X Pro smartphone.

“Technology is all about innovation and pushing boundaries, both in terms of new features and also accessibility with how affordable it is,” said The Tech Chap. “The flagship ZERO X Pro offers a great all-round experience and its impressive camera setup literally, and figuratively, shoots for the moon!”

Creating a world “beyond the horizon”

With the See Beyond event and corporate partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich, Infinix continues its mission towards creating a world that allows for the next generation to explore the universe and discover the endless possibilities that are ahead of them.

The cutting-edge technology integrated into Infinix’s ZERO X Pro is just the beginning of what the brand aims to achieve in its journey towards closing the gap between smartphone technology and stunning photography. Through this device, Infinix seeks to empower today’s youth to pick up their smartphone and create something visually incredible.

The ZERO X Pro will be available in three colors: Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Tuscany Brown. Prices will vary from region to region.

For more details visit: https://www.infinixmobility.com/smartphone/zero-x-pro

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for.

The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About: Royal Observatory Greenwich

The Royal Observatory Greenwich is home of Greenwich Mean Time and the Prime Meridian and one of the most important historic scientific sites in the world. Since its founding in 1675, Greenwich has been at the centre of the measurement of time and space, and visitors today can still stand on the historic Prime Meridian line. The Observatory galleries and Peter Harrison Planetarium help unravel the extraordinary phenomena of time, space and astronomy. In 2018 the Royal Observatory acquired the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope (AMAT), the first new telescope to be installed in Greenwich in over 60 years, marking a new era for the world-famous site and restoring its status as a working Observatory.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich is part of Royal Museums Greenwich which also incorporates the National Maritime Museum, the Queen’s House and Cutty Sark. This unique collection of museums and heritage buildings, which form a key part of the Maritime Greenwich UNESCO World Heritage Site, welcomes over two and a half million British and international visitors a year and is also a major centre of education and research. The mission of Royal Museums Greenwich is to enrich people’s understanding of the sea, the exploration of space, and Britain’s role in world history.

