Golden Features and ODESZA announce new project ‘BRONSON’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 27, 2020

American electronic duo ODESZA and Sydney mysterious producer Golden Features have announced that they’re teaming up for a brand new project/supergroup called BRONSON.

Both acts revealed the project on social media earlier this morning (Monday, 27th April), saying that they have just finished work on BRONSON’s debut album.

Let me introduce you to @wearebronson , a full album from myself and my brothers @odesza coming soon pic.twitter.com/Id77DVIAjk — Golden Features (@GoldenFeatures) April 26, 2020

Just finished an entire album with @GoldenFeatures 🐞⬡ — ODESZA (@odesza) April 26, 2020

Seeing as the project was only revealed today, little more is known about when we’ll actually be hearing BRONSON’s debut. But it sounds like we’ll be getting it sooner rather than later.

This marks the first new music we’ve received from ODESZA or Golden Features in a while. Golden Features released his joint EP with The Presets, Raka, last year, which followed his 2018 debut solo album Sect.

ODESZA however haven’t released an album since 2017’s A Moment Apart, which they toured throughout Australia in September of that year.