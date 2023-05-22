Golden Features Announces National ‘Sisyphus’ Headline Tour 2023

Golden Features – AKA Tom Stell – will return home to Australia for a national headline tour this August. The Sydney dance export will kick off the Sisyphus tour a the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Saturday, 6th August, before playing in Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and finally finishing in Perth on Saturday, 26th August. He’ll be joined at most dates by SILK and GURPAAL.

The tour is in support of his upcoming album Sisyphus, which at the time of writing doesn’t yet have a release date. We’ve heard a couple of singles from the album so far, including ‘Endit’ (feat. Rromarin), ‘Touch‘, and ‘Vigil’.

Golden Features: ‘Endit’

[embedded content]

“Endit was developed over a couple of years and has been through four or five distinctly different versions,” Stell said of the most recent single. “Similar to ‘Touch’, the final version crystallized when I brought over vocals Rromarin had recorded for another song and instantly knew that was it. Despite almost quitting on it multiple times, it turned out to be one of my favorite songs.”

The Sisyphus album would be Stell’s second as Golden Features, following SECT way back in 2018. In the time since he’s released a collaborative album in 2020 with Odesza under the project name BRONSON. Stell also teamed up with The Presets for an EP called Raka back in 2019.

Stell has spent the last few years in Berlin, and explained in an Instagram post last year that he was suffering from huge creative burnout, which he’s now worked through.

“For the first time in years I feel like this music is an exact reflection of who I am and not of the person I want you to think I am,” he wrote to fans. “I made myself a promise to follow my gut and I truly can’t wait to show you.”

Golden Features Sisyphus 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 6th August – Margaret Court Arena: Naarm, Melbourne Vic

Friday, 11th August – Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 15th August – Fortitude Music Hall, Turrbal, Brisbane Qld

Friday, 18th August – Hordern Pavilion, Gadigal, Sydney NSW

Satuday, 26th August – Metro City, Whadjuk Noongar, Perth WA

Tickets are on sale Friday, 26th May at 10am via the Golden Features website.

Further Reading

Golden Features Returns With New Single, ‘Touch’

Golden Features and ODESZA announce new project ‘BRONSON’

Golden Features Tries To Stay Sane With Latest Single, ‘Vigil’