Golden Features Tries To Stay Sane With Latest Single, ‘Vigil’

Golden Features has continued his run of new material, sharing new single ‘Vigil’ today. The single follows on from June’s ‘Touch’ which in turn was his first solo track since 2018.

Serving as another taste of his forthcoming body of work, ‘Vigil’ sees Golden Features (the musical moniker of Tom Stell) sharing an all-too-familiar feeling for listeners, switching between the downtempo and the exuberant to share a track that focuses on being alone with one’s thoughts.

Golden Features – ‘Vigil’

[embedded content]

“‘Vigil’ is about the point of diminishing returns,” Golden Features explains. “The sound of birds begging you to go to bed, desperately trying to sleep when your brain won’t allow it. It’s for anybody who’s managed to escape the kick-on only to be left alone in a silent room with nothing but head-noise.”

The track also comes accompanied by a music video directed by W.A.M. Bleakley (Vance Joy, DMA’s, Confidence Man). Euphoric and moody in its construction, it was inspired by the “techno bunkers and hedonistic clubs of Berlin”, with the clip following on from his latest single.

“The Vigil video starts where the ‘Touch’ video ends,” explains Golden Features. “It’s about trying to stay sane and navigate the head noise. I wanted to capture the moment after the afterparty when the last person has left and you’re alone with nothing but your thoughts.”

“Tom had a really clear idea for the ‘Vigil’ clip, and we knew he wanted to link it with the ‘Touch’ clip in some way so we decided to use the same cast,” added Bleakley. “If ‘Touch’ is about partying and being lost in the moment, ‘Vigil’ is about the comedown.

“We shot the clip on a massive 16-hour day in a studio,” he adds. “We were all exhausted and slightly delirious by the end of the shoot, but there was this collective feeling that we made something special.”

