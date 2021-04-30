Golden Pin Design Award 2021 Call for Entries Announced

TAIPEI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 2021 Golden Pin Design Award (GPDA), one of the iconic annual design awards in Asia, is now calling for entries, opening up a great opportunity for design talents from across the world to showcase their products and projects that cater to Asian societies globally. Executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) and organized by the Industrial Development Bureau, “Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan“, GPDA has gone a long way toward boasting a globally acclaimed signifier of quality in design. Thai participants presenting the first 70 Thailand designs will be able to register free of charge.



2021 Golden Pin Design Award Early-bird Registration Open until May 31

Introduced in 1981, GPDA is one of the most authoritative and influential design awards in Asian societies worldwide. The award recognizes commercial products and projects entered by design teams and industry professionals into four categories – product design, communication design, spatial design, and integration design.

Designers of award-winning products and projects will have the opportunity to make sales online at Design Pin store and be included in the online exhibition on GPDA website, with a chance to showcase their works at Taiwan Design Museum, the world’s first specialized museum among all Chinese-speaking communities and is dedicated to showcasing creative design, as well as access to advisory and matchmaking services with interdisciplinary experts in order to deliver innovations, breakthroughs, or applications.

Thai Design on Global Spotlight

Over the past couple of years, Thailand design entries have stolen the spotlight in the Golden Pin Design Award. For example, in 2020, 19 entries from Thailand were awarded the Design Marks. In particular, the Department of ARCHITECTURE Co. won the Best of Golden Pin Design Award with the spatial design it created for Little Shelter Hotel (located in Chiang Mai), whereas GREEN DOT BLUE won the Special Annual Award for Circular Design for its “ARTWORK TOMii,” a recyclable backpack made of 100% recycled PET bottles.

Siriwan Chiwarak, designer of ARTWORK TOMii revealed that, “Winning Golden Pin Award definitely makes my product more widely recognized in Thailand and international markets especially the Chinese-speaking communities, while also opening up a great opportunity for me to speak out about the lesser-known issue of environment. This is an unprecedented platform to showcase your outrageous ideas as well as obtain valuable advice from design experts for further refinement.”

Thailand Golden Pin Design Exhibition & TaiwanXThailand Design Talks

From Apr. 20 to May 23, 2021, the Office of Innovation and Value Creation (of the Department of International Trade Promotion) and Thai Trade Office will host Taiwan’s first-ever S.P.O.T. Sustainable Power of Thai-design at the Taiwan Design Museum in Taipei. Executed by Taiwan Design Research Institute, the exhibition will display the 19 winning Thailand design entries of the 2020 Golden Pin Design Award as well as invite winners of the Design Excellence Award (DeMark) to exhibit their 26 winning entries.

Additionally, TaiwanXThailand Design Talks, a Taiwan–Thailand designer exchange seminar will be held online on the TDRI’s Facebook on April 23, 2021, where Taiwanese and Thai winning designers will have an opportunity to share their design ideas, contributing to future Taiwan–Thailand exchanges.

Registration fee waiver for first 70 submissions from Thailand

The 2021 Golden Pin Design Award is now accepting submissions worldwide. Early bird registration starts today until May, 31, 2021, with discounted registration fee of NT$3,500 (THB$3,730 approx.) per entry. General registration starts June 1 until June 30, 2021, with registration fee of NT$5,000 (THB$5,320 approx.) per entry. Also, TDRI offers registration fee waiver for the first 70 entries from Thailand in GPDA competition. Applicants are required to initially send an email of interest to gpaward@tdri.org.tw. Entries entitled to the fee waiver will receive a formal reply from TDRI.