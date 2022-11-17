Golden Plains 2023 Lineup Expands, Tickets Sold out

Golden Plains fifteen is happening in the town of Meredith in regional Victoria from Saturday, 11th–Monday, 13th March 2023. The lineup was announced in mid-October, led by Bikini Kill, Carly Rae Jepsen, Soul II Soul, Four Tet, Angel Olsen and several other local and international bands, solo artists and DJs.

Although festival tickets sold out in a hurry, the lineup is still growing. Joining the fun will be Mo’Ju, who shared the new single, ‘Change Has To Come’, this week, the first taste of the artist’s upcoming follow-up to 2018’s Native Tongue. Melbourne loopy post-punk outfit Exek also join the bill, along with Melbourne techno guru DJ Kiti, who’ll be going hard into the depths of Sunday night.

Mo’Ju, Exek and DJ Kiti added to Golden Plains lineup

﻿

Mo’Ju, Exek and DJ Kiti are the latest additions to a lineup already teeming with local talent, including Methyl Ethel, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Freya Josephine Hollick, and Mulalo.

Check out the full lineup below and visit the official Golden Plains website for more information.

Golden Plains XV

Mo’Ju

Exek

DJ Kiti

Joining…

Bikini Kill

Four Tet

Carly Rae Jepsen

Mdou Moctar

Soul II Soul

Angel Olsen

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Brian Jackson

Overmono (live)

Earthless

Rochelle Jordan

Methyl Ethel

Kokoroko

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Stiff Richards

Armand Hammer

Soichi Terada

Jennifer Loveless

Rick Wilhite

Freya Josephine Hollick

E Fishpool

Mulalo

Delivery

Dates and Venue

Saturday, 11th March–Monday, 13th March – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith, VIC

Further Reading

Golden Plains 2023 Lineup: Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Angel Olsen and More

Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Dry Cleaning and Courtney Barnett Lead Meredith Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Bikini Kill Have Announced Their First Australian Tour In 25 Years