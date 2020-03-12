Golden Plains Festival Attendee Reportedly Diagnosed With Coronavirus

NewsWritten by Nastassia Baroni on March 12, 2020

A punter who attended Victoria’s Golden Plains Festival last weekend has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the ABC, it is believed the attendee recently travelled overseas and became unwell on Sunday.

The event took place at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Victoria with around 12,000 attendees.

The event was headlined by Pixies who today announced they would suspend the remainder of their Australian tour dates.

In the lead up to the event, organisers encouraged extra health precautions, advising punters to wash their hands regularly and to stay at home if they had a viral or bacterial illness.

Festivals like Dark Mofo, Coachella, and SXSW have all announced their cancellation or postponed dates in light of the coronavirus spread.

More on this as it develops.