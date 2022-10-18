Golden Plains Shares Its Stacked Lineup For March 2023

After much anticipation, Golden Plains has announced its Class Of 2023 festival lineup this evening (Tuesday 18 October). After a number of cancellations, the beloved festival is back and with a lineup that is sure to have punters scrambling to lock in their plans to be back at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre come March.

On the lineup this year, there is a good mix of local and international talent from a variety of different genres; a testament to how forward thinking the Golden Plains organiserd are. With time to make up for, the team behind the festival are making sure festival goers have a ‘Sup to remember from March 11 – 13 2023.

Golden Plains reveals Bikini Kill, Carly Rae Jepsen and more for 2023 bill

Speaking of the international talent set to appear at the festival this year, iconic punk group Bikini Kill lead the lineup alongside a diverse run of artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, Four Tet, Angel Olsen, Methyl Ethel, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and more.

The ballot for tickets is still open, for those who have been waiting for the 2023 lineup to drop. They will be able to get into the running to get tickets until 10:15pm on Monday 24 October.

And as usual, Golden Plains’ ‘No Dickhead Policy’ is well in effect: treating each other well and keeping each other safe is at the core of these events.

Check out the full lineup below and visit the official Golden Plains website for more information.

Golden Plains XV

BIKINI KILL

FOUR TET

SOUL II SOUL

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

ANGEL OLSEN

MDOU MOCTAR

OVERMONO (LIVE)

EARTHLINGS

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

KOKOROKO

ARMAND HAMMER

ANDREW GURRUWIWI BAND

SOICHI. TERADA

RICK WILHITE

FREYA JOSEPHINE HOLLICK

ROCHELLE JORNDAN

JENNIFER LOVELESS

E FISHPOOL

MULALO

DELIVERY

Saturday 11 March – Monday 13 March

Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith

