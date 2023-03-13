Goldwater International to launch one-stop wealth management service Covering diversified trust schemes, comprehensive asset allocation and tax planning Goldwater_logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 March 2023 – Goldwater International Limited is pleased to announce the launch of a one-stop wealth management service that includes technology adoption and flexible mandates. We manage the financial and non-financial assets of our valued customers by formulating personalized and reliable trust solutions, achieving comprehensive personal and family protection, retirement planning, and long-term asset arrangements

Many high-net-worth individuals have entrusted their assets to wealth management enterprise amid the flourishing of the trust industry in Hong Kong, outbreak of pandemic and the geopolitical tensions. Goldwater International is seizing the opportunity of global economic recovery, providing customers with comprehensive wealth management services that cover various trust schemes, including family wealth management, tax planning and asset preservation. The one-stop service simplifies the wealth management process and reduce complex and trivial procedures for customers.

Goldwater has years of experience in trust and wealth management, and its professional team is certified and experienced in the field of trust management, legal compliance, and customer management. By gaining a deep understanding of each customer’s goals, the team carefully balances their needs and risk tolerance levels to tailor a trust solution for customers.

Mr. John Peng, Managing Director of Goldwater International Limited said, “Hong Kong’s diversified investment tool and the growth opportunities in the Greater Bay Area are conducive to connecting customers worldwide and bringing ample room for growth for the trust industry. We continue to pay attention to market changes, expand our business and nurture talents, hoping to build Hong Kong into a hub for trusts in the Asia-Pacific region and provide more comprehensive professional services for customers.”

