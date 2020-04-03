“Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s sci-fi movie to premiere in later part of 2020, report says”

South Korean superstars Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum’s first movie together titled Seo Bok will premiere later this year.

According to the report of kstarlive.com, the sci-fi film will premiere during winter. The report said that the film was originally set to premiere in 2019 but was pushed back to 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They actors started filming Seo Bok in May 2019. Yoo and Bo Gum were spotted at a restaurant in Seoul in November 2019 for the wrap-up party of the movie according to kstarlive.com.

During his visit in Manila in June of last year for his fan meet, Bo Gum expressed his excitement of being part of the project.

“The movie title is Seo Bok and I play a human clone who has the secret of eternal life. I’m just happy to work with such amazing actors, Gong Yoo-sunbaenim, Woo Jin-sunbaenim—the actors I admired. It’s a really good movie so please support it,” he said during his press conference in Manila.

Seo Bok will tell the story of Kiheon (Yoo), a former intelligence agent, who meets the first human clone (Bo Gum). The film is directed by Lee Yong Joo.