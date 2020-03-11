“Gong Yoo reportedly joining cast of film starring Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-shik and more”

Gong Yoo is currently in talks to portray one of the characters in the upcoming Korean film Wonderland.

With all the exciting South Korean films in the works, there’s just so many reasons to get hyped up. But just when we thought things couldn’t get more exciting, the star-studded film Wonderland is reportedly in talks with Gong Yoo to recruit him as part of the film.

Set to be directed by Kim Tae Yong, the film reportedly revolves around a group of people who can no longer interact with their loved ones in reality but can do so in an alternate reality through a simulated universe.

Suzy and Park Bo-gum will reportedly take on the role of a couple who will communicate with each other via the simulated universe after the latter fell into a coma.

Meanwhile, Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik are set to play the characters who can control the things that are happening within the simulated universe.

Gong Yoo, on the other hand, is reportedly in talks to play a man in his 40s who seeks the help of those from the simulated universe for his kid to be able to communicate with his deceased wife – a character being offered to Chinese star Tang Wei.

“Gong Yoo has received casting offer for Wonderland, and is reviewing it,” Gong Yoo’s management SOOP told Korean news site Newsen as translated by Soompi.

Gong Yoo is best known to his Pinoy fans as the lead character of the hit Korean drama Goblin, which previously aired on ABS-CBN.