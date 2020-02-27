“Gong Yoo, Suzy, Kim Woo Bin, Son Ye Jin donate to support coronavirus prevention”

Gong Yoo, Suzy, Kim Woo Bin, and Son Ye Jin are among the Korean stars who have donated funds to help prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of cases continue to rise in South Korea.

Gong Yoo, Suzy, Kim Woo Bin, and Son Ye Jin were among the Korean stars who have donated funds to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number of cases continue to rise in South Korea.

Gong Yoo, who is known to Filipino fans for his role in the popular Korean drama “Goblin,” reportedly donated 100 million won to the Community Chest of Korea under his real name Gong Ji Chul. According to Korean website Soompi (LINK OUT: https://www.soompi.com/article/1385237wpp/gong-yoo-suzy-kim-woo-bin-sunmi-and-more-donate-to-support-coronavirus-prevention), the actor asked that his donation be used to support “quarantine authorities and medical staff” and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 particularly to “low-income and socially disadvantaged people.”

Suzy, formerly a member of the girl group Miss A and is best known for her roles in “While You Were Sleeping” and “Vagabond,” donated a similar amount to Good Neighbors, a humanitarian and development organization in Korea, to help low-income families as well.

“The Heirs” star Kim Woo-bin, for his part, donated 100 million won to Seoul’s Community Chest of Korea to be used towards helping socially disadvantaged people who are more susceptible to the infection.

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin, lead actress of the big television hit ‘Crash Landing on You”, was also revealed to have donated 100 million won to the Daegu branch of the Community Chest of Korea to help the city fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, translated and published by Soompi (LINK OUT: https://www.soompi.com/article/1385301wpp/son-ye-jin-makes-generous-donation-to-help-fight-against-coronavirus), the 38-year-old star said: “Daegu is my hometown, where I was born and raised, as well as the place where my parents live now. So it is a particularly special place for me, and the news of [the COVID-19 outbreak] in Daegu was especially heartbreaking for me.”

“I hope that [my donation] can provide some sort of practical help to lower-income residents who desperately need help now more than ever, as well as aid in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19,” she added.

Several other celebrities who have similarly made contributions included Park Hae-jin (“My Love from the Star, “Doctor Stranger”, “Cheese in the Trap”), Kim So-hyun (“Moon Embracing the Sun”, “Missing You”), Kim Je-dong (“Healing Camp, Aren’t You Happy”), Kim Hye-eun (“Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time”, “Secret Love Affair”), Kim Han-bin or B.I of boy group iKon, Ju Ji-hoon (“Princess Hours”), Kim Dong-Wan of boy band Shinhwa, Park Bo-Young (“Scandal Makers”, “Oh My Ghost”), Kim Hye-soo (“The Thieves”, “Signal”), Cha Eun-woo of boy group Astro, Jung Woo-Sung (“Beat”), and Hyeri of girl group Girl’s Day (“Reply 1988”).