“Gong Yoo to star in a Netflix sci-fi original with Bae Doona”

Gong Yoo is set to work with Bae Doona for his highly-anticipated return to the screen.

It’s finally confirmed! Less than four years since the hit Korean series ‘Goblin’ came to an end, Gong Yoo is returning to the scene with a new series on streaming giant Netflix.

South Korean news site Naver which reported the news last May 27, confirmed that Gong Yoo is set to work with one of the lead stars of the massive Korean historical thriller “Kingdom” — Bae Doona.

Gong Yoo will reportedly take on the role of Yoon Jae Roo a — team leader of a crew at the Space and Aeronautics Administration dubbed “Sea of Peace.” Bae Doona, on the other hand, will play the character of a secret agent assigned to help Gong Yoo’s character.

Based on a short film of the same name, the sci-fi thriller will follow the story of a team tasked to retrieve samples from an abandoned research base on the moon after the Earth was left with no food and water due to desertification.

Other cast members include Kim Sun-young and Heo Jeong-do.

Sea of Silence, which is set to start filming in August, will have a total of eight episodes.