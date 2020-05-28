“‘Good as hell’: American rapper Cardi B shares she discovered lumpia through her Pinay aunt”

Cardi B may have just been Filipinized thanks to lumpiang shanghai.

American rapper Cardi B has just discovered lumpiang shanghai — and so far, she loves every bit of it.

In a series of Instagram stories, Cardi B showed some love for several well-loved Pinoy dishes including pancit bihon, buko salad, and Pinoy-style lumpiang shanghai all made by the Pinay wife of her uncle.

Showing a video of her grabbing some lumpia and dipping into a barbecue sauce, she said: “I don’t know what the f– this s—t called but this s—t good as hell with some m—h—f—er barbecue sauce.”

In another video, she grabbed another piece of lumpia and this time around, she dipped it into every Pinoy’s favorite sawsawan — vinegar.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker who also got a taste of the Filipino version of fruit salad, said: “I guess it’s a Philippine fruit salad, it tastes wild good. My uncles’s wife cooked it.”

Likewise, she also shared a video of her showing the food and the woman who prepared all the sumptuous feast displayed on the buffet table.

She said: “This cuisine is Philippines ’cause y’all know my aunt in law, my aunt — she’s like my aunt already because man, you’ve been around for 22 years?’

Cardi B is known for her hits “I Like It,” “Please Me,” and “Bartier Cardi,” among others.