Good news and bad news

The bad news: victims of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country has surpassed the 3,000 barrier.

The good news: no national athletes, past or present, or sports officials have been victimized so far by the deadly pandemic that continues to spread worldwide since three weeks ago when the government ordered a lockdown in the entire Metro Manila and Luzon.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, in a long distance telephone interview with this writer on Saturday, assured the public that except for an isolated case not connected whatsoever to the existing diseas, no cases have been reported to his office.

“There was a report that reached the POC office that one high-ranking official of a National Sports Association (NSA) has succumbed to stroke and had, in fact, been interred a few days ago,” the POC head and Cavite congressman disclosed.

Tolentino refused to name, though, who the NSA official and what sports association he or she belonged so as not to create unneccesary panic among athletes and officers of the whole POC family.

“What I can assure our countrymen is, wala itong kaugnayan sa ating pinangangambahang Covid 19,” Tolentino assured.

The fact that almost a month since the government ordered a lockdown that put the entire local sports community at a standstill and a quandary, according to the POC top man, “this speaks well on how the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) takes care of our athletes, coaches and officials.”

“Ang ibig lang sabihin nito ay maganda ang pangangalaga na ginagawa ng ating pamahalaan, sa pangunguna ng PSC, sa ating mga pambansang atleta, coach at maging sa mga opisyal,” Tolentino attested.

“And we in the POC could only hope and pray that this will continue so that no serious problem would arise until our present predicament has found solution,” he said.

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez nor any of his commissioners could be reached as of this writing, but the government agency’s media bureau chief, Malyn Mamba confirmed what the POC disclosed.

There, actually, is nothing to worry about, Mamba, likewise, made sure. She bared the PSC had already sent all athletes under the national training pool home to their respective provinces since the shutdown was declared.

“Except a few who are in the Baguio training camp — two in athletics, and the same number of athletes and boxing under their respective training pool — [everybody has been sent home],” she said.

Mamba assured, too, that the agency has been closely monitoring their activities as well as those sent to the provinces.

Mamba said there really has no way athletes can go out of the Baguio training center since all facilities under the PSC, except those inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila have already been closed to give way for the use of these facilities as centers for recovery of patients found to have been persons under investigation (PUI) or persons under monitoring (PUM).

A report by The Manila Times reporter John Eric Mendoza on Saturday said, quoting Department of Health (DoH), that as of Friday, 29 new deaths due to the coronavirus disease were recorded, bringing the count to 136 from 107, as cases breached 3,000.

Mendoza quoted Dr. Beverly Ho, special assistant to Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, saying the increase in the number of deaths could be because of “the late reporting of previous deaths.”

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, latest figures from the DoH indicated there were 385 new cases of Covid-19 in the Philippines, raising the count to 3,018 from 2,633 on Thursday.

Only one patient has recovered bringing the number to 52 from 51, also on Thursday.

A total of 4,344 patients have been tested for the disease, 1,275 of them negative as of Thursday, the DoH announced.