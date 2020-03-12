Good News For Emos, We’re Getting A ‘Saddest 100’ Countdown

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

Are you shocked every year that no one liked your fave sad songs as much as you? Do you still wince thinking about ‘Chlorine’ coming in at #101 in 2016? Then, the Saddest 100 might be for you.

Yup, the emo club night curators, Taking Back Saturday are bringing us the Saddest 100. Like triple j’s Hottest 100, except it’s emo AF. It’s also not limited to a year or a decade. They’re simply counting down the best emo tunes of all time.

It makes for a really nice opportunity to go back through your emo phase again. Will you go classic emo? My Chemical Romance, The Used, Hawthorne Heights? Or classic pop-punk? Yellowcard, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World?

It’s time to channel 2006, think angsty, and get your favourite emo and pop-punk tunes down — but you can only vote for 10.

You’ll need to head here to vote in the Saddest 100. Voting closes on Monday, 23rd March and the countdown will be announced the night of Saturday, 4th April. Taking Back Saturday will be holding events in all the major cities to listen to the countdown.

You can find your local event via the post below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]