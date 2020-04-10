Good News, RocKwiz’s ‘Really, Really Good Friday’ 2018 Spesh Is Airing Tonight

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 10, 2020

Easter’s feeling a little glum this year but the good news is that RocKwiz and Arts Centre Melbourne are giving us a lil treat tonight. We’ll be blessed with a 7pm (AEST) broadcast of RocKwiz’s 2018 Really Really Good Friday special.

It’s a nice consolation prize after the cancellation of this year’s annual Good Friday special. It was set to take place in Melbourne Arts Centre’s Hamer Hall, but was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The broadcast comes as part of Arts Centre Melbourne’s ‘Together With You’ initiative. They’ve been sharing archival live performances from their venues via their website.

The 2018 RocKwiz special features stellar guests: Alex The Astronaut, Paul Dempsey, Joe Camilleri, and Hayley Mary with comedians Bob Franklin and Gillian Cosgriff appearing in the show as well.

Arts Centre Melbourne is asking viewers to live-tweet the stream with the hashtag, #ACMwithyou.

RocKwiz Live had a few dates scheduled through regional Victoria this weekend, following their originally-scheduled Melbourne show for tonight. RocKwiz Live will visit Shepparton, Yarram, and Ballarat in October this year.

The music trivia show ran for more than 170 episodes from 2005 through til 2016. It was in 2019 that SBS announced RocKwiz would be cancelled, however its Live edition would continue.

RocKwiz 2018 Really Really Good Friday Livestream

Via Arts Centre Melbourne’s ‘Together With You’

7pm AEST, Friday, 10th April

Find Stream Here