Good Things Launches Battle Of The Bands To Fill Final Slot On This Year’s Lineup

With a little more than a month to go until the 2022 edition of the Good Things festival, the event has launched a battle of the bands competition to finalise their lineups. The competition will give three up-and-coming artists a chance to perform at the festival in their city.

Interested bands are urged to enter by heading to the Good Things website and registering. A voting process then commences at 9am on Wednesday, 19th October and will wrap up a week later on Thursday, 27th October.

Bring Me The Horizon – ‘sTraNgeRs’

[embedded content]

One artist per city will be given the chance to open Good Things in their city, alongside a merchandise package from Make Merchandise. The band who received the most votes overall will win a package to record a single from Wick Studios.

The 2022 Good Things lineup was announced back in June, and has since seen the Melbourne leg of the festival sell out. The first edition of the event since 2019, this year’s bill features the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX, TISM, Kisschasy, and more.

Good Things Festival 2022 Lineup

Bring Me The Horizon

Deftones

NOFX

TISM

The Amity Affliction

Gojira

ONE OK ROCK

3OH!3

Blood Command

Chasing Ghosts

Cosmic Psychos

Electric Callboy

Fever 333

Jinjer

JXDN

Kisschasy (performing United Paper People in full)

Lacuna Coil

Millencolin

Nova Twins

Polaris

Redhook

Regurgitator

Sabaton

Sleeping With Sirens

Soulfly

The Story So Far

Thornhill

Dates and Venues

Friday, 2nd December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 3rd December – Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 4th December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Further Reading

Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones Headline Good Things 2022 Lineup

Love Letter To A Record: Vilify On Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Sempiternal’

NOFX Have Announced They’re Breaking Up In 2023