Goodbaby Group launches new products at 60th trade show

KUNSHAN, China, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On May 11, 2020, Goodbaby Group, a leading brand company of the global durable juvenile product industry, held the 60th trade show in Kunshan, where it was founded in 1989.

Adhering to the innovative spirit and indigenous research and development, Goodbaby Group successfully transformed from manufacturing Chinese products into building a global parenting life-style brand, establishing itself in three major markets, China, America and Germany, with thousands of users. Goodbaby currently has established a mature end-end operation platform with multiple brands, abundant categories and omni channels. Its brand influence was estimated to reach 14.535 billion yuan at China Brand Day 2020.

Goodbaby has implemented its digital transformation since 2019. The management of Goodbaby China has swiftly responded to the global pandemic and built a new e-commerce operational system based on universal online platforms with dealers to cope with this situation. This helped the company with many new achievements, increasing the number of its digitalized offline stores from 78 to 1,005 during the last three months, sharing operating elements including but not limited to products, user information and delivery service.

After thirty-one years of growth, Goodbaby is devoted to integrating its resources to provide total parenting solutions for customers. According to the company’s digital strategy, Goodbaby aims to build a thorough digital and socialized operation system oriented by users requirement to do precision marketing and improve business performance.

Goodbaby’s brand-new exhibition hall was designed by a leading French landscape designer, the space was opened after the trade show. The hall adopts a number of technological elements, such as AI and VR, to create a fashionable and futuristic atmosphere. One of its most important functions is to make a paradigm of an eco and experiential digitalized retailing system.



Goodbaby Eco Exhibition Hall, designed by a leading French interior designer

Goodbaby also launched a number of new products at the event:

The new stroller, FYN FeiYu ( which translates to flying feather), is extremely light , weighing only 3.9kg and is made with carbon fiber.

Goodbbay’s new stroller, FYN, is extremely light, weighing only 3.9kg

