Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run is back: Register now and support Habitat for Humanity to improve living conditions for vulnerable Hong Kong householdsgoodman logo.png

Goodman announces the return of Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run at the all-new Goodman Westlink logistics facility in Tuen Mun on Sunday, 7 May 2023

The event is open to the public and corporate sponsors

Registration closes on 10 April 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 April 2023 – Goodman is excited to announce the return of the Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run, which will take place on Sunday, 7 May 2023, at the brand new sustainable Goodman Westlink logistics facility in Tuen Mun. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong (‘Habitat’), the Goodman Magic Mile aims to raise funds for Habitat’s ‘Project Home Works’ program, which enhances the living conditions of vulnerable families, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities in Hong Kong.

Participants can choose from three races:



Magic Mile Classic: A one-mile run or walk up Goodman Westlink’s cargo ramp which is open to everyone

Magic Mile Challenge: A four-mile race requiring competitors to run four laps of the ramp

Obstacle race: A family-friendly challenge for adult and child pairs that involves a 60-meter obstacle course over reusable and recycled items

“In Hong Kong,1.65 million people live below the poverty line and hundreds of thousands of people are living in unhealthy and cramped conditions,” Jo Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong said. “We are honoured to partner with Goodman to raise awareness and funds through the Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run. We believe everyone deserves a decent place to live, so everyone who contributes to this meaningful cause plays a role in building hope, dignity and self-reliance in the community. We look forward to seeing everyone at the start line in May!”

Kristoffer Harvey, CEO of Goodman Group Greater China said: “After three years, it’s fantastic to be hosting the Goodman Magic Mile again – this time at our latest development, Goodman Westlink. All funds raised during the event will directly benefit Habitat’s ‘Project Home Works’ program and the people it supports to live healthier lives. We’re really happy with the response to date, and look forward to welcoming customers, corporate sponsors, colleagues, and their families back to this key community event in Hong Kong.”

Event details



Date: Sunday, 7 May 2023 Time: 8:30 am – 1:00 pm Location: Goodman Westlink, 8 Siu Lang Shui Road, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong (Visit the Goodman Westlink website to find out more about the event location) Free shuttle bus service: 1. Admiralty MTR Station Exit A (near Drake Street) to Goodman Westlink

+ Depart at 7:15 am and 8:15 am

2. Nam Cheong MTR Station Exit A (Sham Mong Road) to Goodman Westlink

+ Depart at 7:45 am and 8:45 am

3. Tuen Mun V-City G/F (Near shop G10) <> Goodman Westlink

+ From 8:00 am to 1:00 pm with a frequency of every 15 – 20 minutes (circular service) Event site: https://www.goodman.com/hk/goodman-magic-mile Registration site: https://hkmagicmile.goodman.com/ Registration deadline: Monday, 10 April 2023

Cost:

Individual and Team Registration



+ Classic team race (teams of four) – HK$1,000 per team



+ Challenge individual race – HK$300 per person



+ Obstacle race – HK$150 per pair

Corporate Platinum – HK$75,000



+ Classic team race for up to eight corporate teams (teams of four)



+ Challenge individual race for up to 20 entries



+ Obstacle race for up to six pairs (teams of two)



+ Home Improvement workshop by Habitat for up to six participants



+ Volunteering opportunity with Habitat for up to ten participants



+ Named as Platinum Sponsor in the event media



+ Company logo on main stage, website and all promotional materials

Corporate Gold – HK$50,000



+ Classic team race for up to five corporate teams (teams of four)



+ Challenge individual race for up to ten entries



+ Obstacle race for up to four pairs (teams of two)



+ Home Improvement workshop by Habitat for up to four participants



+ Volunteering opportunity with Habitat for up to five participants



+ Named as Gold Sponsor in all the event media



+ Company logo on main stage, website and all promotional materials

Corporate Event Partner – HK$10,000



+ Classic team race for up to one corporate team (teams of four)



+ Challenge individual race for up to two entries



+ Obstacle race for up to two pairs (teams of two)



+ Company logo on website and some promotional materials

Donation Only



+ If you cannot take part in the race, you can also show your generous support by donating to the cause.

