Google Hong Kong Launches Google Career Certificates Program 2023google .jpeg

New edition introduces an enriched suite of training programs, career coaching powered by TalentLabs, and a dedicated job board in collaboration with CPJobs

Google Hong Kong is doubling the number of youth scholarships this year, distributed in partnership with the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, Fullness Social Enterprises Society, Hong Kong Design Centre and SME Lab

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 April 2023 – Google Hong Kong today announced the launch of Google Career Certificates Program 2023, as part of its ongoing efforts to upskill and empower talents from all backgrounds while addressing the growing demand for advanced digital skills. The new edition offers an enriched suite of training programs with two new courses, a well-rounded job-seeking skill support and empowerment program by TalentLabs, as well as the new Google Career Certificates Job Board, powered by CPJobs. In addition, Google Hong Kong is offering 2,000 scholarships (doubling the number from 2022) that will be distributed in partnership with Leading Partner – the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG) and three Industry Partners, namely Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES), Hong Kong Design Centre, and SME Lab.

(From left to right) Aaron Au Yeung, Assistant Project Manager, Fullness Social EnterPrises Society; Human So, Business Development Manager, SME Lab; Dr Joseph F Wong, Executive Director, Hong Kong Design Centre; Michael Yue, General Manager, Sales & Operations, Google Hong Kong; Gary Tang, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), Coordinator (Services); Terrance Lok, Chief Executive Officer, TalentLabs; and Ryan Wong, Sales & Marketing Director, CPJobs, celebrated the launch of the Google Career Certificates Program 2023.

Michael Yue, General Manager, Sales & Operations, Google Hong Kong, said: “We at Google Hong Kong are committed to digitising Hong Kong for good, through economic contribution, ecosystem, and education. Last year we launched the Google Career Certificates Program and partnered with HKFYG in hopes of equipping talents in Hong Kong with in-demand digital skills, so as to enable them to unlock more career opportunities. We are glad to see how far the graduates have come, which is a testament to the success of the program. Hence we are launching the new edition this year with a series of enhanced offerings to address the city’s need for talents with advanced digital capabilities.”

Employees see benefits of upskilling through flexible online certificates that can help solve the city’s talent crunch in the long run

Hong Kong is facing an intensifying talent crunch and there is a critical need for the city to reskill and upskill its workforce. Employees see the benefits of reskilling and upskilling, including significant boosts to their salaries and bargaining power (63%) as well as improvements in their performance (55%), according to a new report on digital skills in Hong Kong from Economist Impact, supported by Google. In terms of desired skill sets, employees cited data analysis and visualisation (54%) as one of the leading “must have” advanced digital skills.

Online certificates, as a new mode of learning, offer flexible and accessible on-demand study models, allowing learners to explore new knowledge and skills and continue a lifelong learning journey. Furthermore, online certificates are gaining popularity and recognition in recent years; the same Economist Impact report revealed that over half of the responding employees said their employers are shifting their hiring focus to skills-based qualifications (51%) and that they value online certificates (52%).

According to Gary Tang, Coordinator (Service), The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), “The feedback we received from participants of last year’s Google Career Certificates Program was how beneficial it was to be able to access self-study online courses in helping them to enhance their employability.” Mr Tang went on to say that, “We are pleased to continue the partnership with Google Hong Kong for this new edition and to help more youths in need of practical digital knowledge. This reinforces our commitment and support to young people as they develop the future skills they need to progress and prosper.”

Empowering Hong Kong youths with enriched suite of digital skills and extended career coaching support





Google Career Certificates, built and taught by Google experts, cover many of the digital skills that Hong Kong employees aspire to have, including Data Analytics and Digital Marketing & E-commerce. New courses added for 2023 include Advanced Data Analytics Certificate that offers advanced skills and techniques for collecting, analysing, and interpreting extremely large amounts of data within organisations, and Business Intelligence Certificate where participants can learn to collect, structure, interpret, and report on business data to help stakeholders make informed decisions.

The launch of the Google Career Certificates Program has been well received. In Hong Kong, over 80% of graduates report a positive career outcome (e.g., a new job, a promotion or a raise) within six months of completion.* In response to this positive result, Google Hong Kong is offering even more extensive support to this year’s graduates. Terrance Lok, CEO of TalentLabs, said: “As a full-stack career platform focusing on technology careers, we are excited to work with Google Hong Kong to support participants of the Google Career Certificates Program. Through a range of job-seeking skill support and empowerment services, we help candidates of various backgrounds thrive in today’s digital economy and meet the demands of the future workforce.”

In addition, Google Hong Kong is partnering with recruitment website CPJobs to launch a dedicated Google Career Certificates Job Board. Ryan Wong, Sales & Marketing Director at CPJobs, said: “We are delighted to launch the Google Career Certificates Job Board, a one-stop platform for job opportunities requiring digital skills that graduates have learned from the Google Career Certificates Program, helping job seekers to realise their career goals with ease.”

Opening for enrollment from April 19, 2023, Google Career Certificates Program 2023 has received strong support from local academia partners and organisations. Visit the Google Career Certificates website (https://grow.google/intl/zh-HK_hk/certificates/) for more information.

*based on the program graduate survey, Hong Kong, 2022.

