Google Just Launched A Feature That Figures Out What Song Is Stuck In Your Head

The feature we’ve all needed a thousand times before is finally here, courtesy of Google. Google has launched a new ‘hum to search’ feature today that allows you to hum, whistle, or sing to search for a song.

You literally just open up Google search in the app or widget, tap the microphone and say, “What’s this song?”

Or you can you click the ‘Search a Song’ button. Then you just hum 10 to 15 seconds to get the song up. Have a looksie below.

If you have a phone with Google Assistant, you can literally just say, “Hey Google, what’s this song?” And then hum, whistle, or sing.

You can see the feature in practice down below.

The new feature is available in English on iOS and in 20 different languages on Android.

Google assures us we don’t need to use the perfect pitch to use this feature.

“We’ll show you the most likely options based on the tune,” says the search engine giant.

“Then you can select the best match and explore information on the song and artist, view any accompanying music videos or listen to the song on your favorite music app, find the lyrics, read analysis and even check out other recordings of the song when available.”

Huge.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]