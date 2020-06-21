Gordon: Duque critics eyeing DOH post

Individuals interested in taking over Health Secretary Francisco Duque III’s post could be behind the corruption allegations against him in connection with his supposed poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Sen. Richard Gordon claimed on Sunday.

Gordon made the remarks following the decision of Ombudsman Samuel Martires to investigate Duque and other health officials over the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment needed in treating patients infected with the new coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, several of his colleagues in the Senate had actively called for Duque’s resignation. They also approved a resolution demanding his exit from the Department of Health (DOH).

“Many are eyeing [Duque’s] post. I know that,” Gordon said in a radio interview.

FEATURED STORIES

“There are issues against him definitely. Nobody’s perfect. But I think when these things are being done to you, usually there’s someone targeting your position. I know that many are after [his position],” he added.

The senator clarified that he was “not defending” the health secretary as he pointed out that even the United States, Spain, France, United Kingdom and other countries had failed to contain the contagion. INQ

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ