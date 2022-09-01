Gorillaz Announce New Album ‘Cracker Island’, Share Tame Impala and Bootie Brown Collab

After its Thundercat-featuring title track and lead single arrived in June, Gorillaz have announced their new album, Cracker Island, will be released on Friday, 24th February 2023 via Parlophone. Pre-orders are available here.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared Cracker Island‘s second single: a collaboration with Tame Impala and The Pharcyde‘s Bootie Brown called ‘New Gold’. The band debuted the song live with Brown and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker at London’s All Points East festival in August. It’s the first time the band have collaborated with Parker, and the second time they’ve linked up with Brown – the first was on 2005’s ‘Dirty Harry’.

Gorillaz – ‘New Gold’ ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

[embedded content]

Cracker Island, the band’s eighth studio album, was recorded in London and Los Angeles earlier this year alongside Greg Kurstin and frequent collaborator Remi Kabaka Jr. The album features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck and Adeleye Omotayo. Cracker Island is the follow-up to the first instalment in Gorillaz’ Song Machine project (Season One: Strange Timez), which was released in 2020.

Statements from each of the band’s virtual members were included in the press release for the new album. Guitarist Noodle called Cracker Island “the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.” Drummer Russel Hobbs added, “When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes.” Vocalist 2D said, “The path to Cracker Island isn’t easy to find ‘cos it’s underwater,” while bass player Murdoc Niccals added, “The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension! JOIN ME!”

