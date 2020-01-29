Gorillaz Are Teasing A New Project, Listen To ‘Song Machine Theme Tune’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 29, 2020

It looks like Gorillaz have something new on the way by the name of ‘Song Machine’.

The band have shared a 22 second video entitled ‘Song Machine Theme Tune’ which features new music, and taken to Instagram to share a number of posts which claim the band’s virtual members have “switched on the Machine”.

It’s all very cryptic but it seems like an indication there’s new music on the way from Damon Albarn and his animated friends, which, hell yeah. The posts from the band point to a link to “follow your nearest Song Machine” which leads to a playlist called ‘Song Machine (Season One)’, and instruct fans to “Hit subscribe now (you snooze you lose.”)

Other details about the project are relatively light, though according to The Version Gorillaz will be debuting a new track featuring Slowthai and Slaves on BBC Radio 1 this Thursday (this is yet to be confirmed.)

The last time we heard a new Gorillaz album was back in 2018 with The Now Now.

Stream ‘Song Machine Theme Tune’ below.