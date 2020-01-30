Gorillaz Have Detailed Their ‘Song Machine’ Project (And There’s A New Song Out Tomorrow)

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 30, 2020

Yesterday we reported on a cryptic new project from the Gorillaz camp entitled Song Machine, with the band teasing the project on Instagram and sharing a 22-second clip of new music on YouTube.

Now, the lid has been lifted – explaining that Song Machine will be an episodic audiovisual series that sees the virtual band founded by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett collaborate with an “ever-evolving roster”, set in the band’s Kong Studios. It’s envisioned in “direct opposition” to more traditional album releases, the last of which by the band was 2018’s The Now Now.

There’s no planned schedule for Song Machine, instead there’ll “spontaneous delivery of episodes throughout the year.”

The first release from the project is called ‘Momentary Bliss’, and as rumoured features both British rapper Slowthai and punk duo Slaves. It’s set to premiere here on YouTube tomorrow, and will then be available to stream.

Gorillaz’ animated drummer Russel expanded on the project in a statement, saying:

“Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold ‘cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

In addition, there’s a new short skit called ‘Machine Bitez #1’ which features Gorillaz members 2D, Murdoc and Russel. Check that out that below.