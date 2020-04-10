Gorillaz Team Up With Joy Division’s Peter Hook For New Track ‘Aries’

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 10, 2020

Gorillaz have given us the latest instalment of their Song Machine project. The third single from the 22-song project is called ‘Aries’ and this one features Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order fame, along with English singer and producer, Georgia.

Hook takes on the bass in the track and you can definitely tell… It has a real ~New Order vibe~. ‘Aries’ is a super airy, super easy-listening track with that optimistic but sad sound.

On the new song, Noodle from Gorillaz said, “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.” Happy birthday Aries.

Gorillaz are also doing their bit for the pandemic, ending the video with a message from 2D.

“Make sure you stay in, you stay safe, and stay tuned. Oh yeah, and keep washing your hands.”

Have a listen to ‘Aries’ down below, and watch the animated band embark on another adventure.

The Song Machine project is 22 songs long and they’re each set to be released at random or as they come.

Gorillaz have promised some cool collabs on the project, one we can’t wait for is Tame Impala.

Peter Hook joins the likes of Slowthai who appeared on ‘Momentary Bliss’ and Fatoumata Diawara who appeared on ‘Désolé.

Last month was the 10th anniversary of Plastic Beach.