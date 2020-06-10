Gorillaz Team Up With Octavian For New Single ‘Friday 13th’

Gorillaz have shared the fourth instalment of their Song Machine series with a new single titled ‘Friday 13th’. It features British rapper Octavian.

Of the song, band member Russel is quoted as saying, “Every day starts in the dark, and ends in the dark, but in the middle there is light.”

The animated group have also shared a colourful music video alongside the new song, which sees Octavian perform along with band members Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel.

The video ends with a quote from writer and activist James Baldwin, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced. It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.”

Song Machine is an episodic audiovisual series that sees the virtual band, founded by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, collaborate with an “ever-evolving roster”, set in the band’s Kong Studios. It’s envisioned in “direct opposition” to more traditional album releases, the last of which by the band was 2018’s The Now Now.

There’s no planned schedule for Song Machine, instead there’ll be “spontaneous delivery of episodes throughout the year”. The series has so far seen Gorillaz collaborate with the likes of slowthai, Slaves, Fatoumata Diawara, Peter Hook and Georgia. They’ve also hinted at a collaboration with Tame Impala.

Last month, the band shared a new song titled ‘How Far?’ featuring Skepta along with pioneering Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, who passed away back in April.

Check out the video for ‘Friday 13th’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]